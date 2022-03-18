Joe Barry: Why farmers are not planting forestry and what can be done about it

The Forest Service made a complaint recently regarding the numbers of farmers who are not proceeding with their grant of permission to plant trees.

It makes a change to have our Forest Service complaining about farmers rather than the other way around. But to be fair, I can well understand their annoyance after taking so much time checking the validity of the applications, especially given the complexity of the task.

However, they need to look closer at the reasons why this is happening, as the fault is theirs.

It doesn’t take a genius to see that if a landowner has to sacrifice 30pc of his land to both native broadleaves and bio-diversity — and following planting see the value of this land plummeting — then he/she needs to take a hard look at the viability of the whole enterprise.

We have reached a point where we need to alter the attitude that has crept in to the entire forestry programme.

We need to decide, for once and for all, if we want landowners to grow trees that will give them a financial return or do we want to simply abandon the whole project.

I have written in the past how we can easily grow trees while farming our land commercially and at the same time, deliver huge benefits in air quality, flood prevention and providing habitats for wildlife.

In the current economic climate, food and timber are badly needed.

All that is required to provide both is some common sense and workable afforestation schemes.

So why are farmers not planting? The main reason is the vast level of bureaucracy and the huge amount of time involved between making an application to gaining permission.

Second on my list is the relatively recent reduction of the 20-year premium for farmers to 15. A 15-year premium is not adequate and in the case of broadleaves, is simply ridiculous.

With the loss of ash there is no native broadleaf species remaining that will deliver a return within a farmer’s lifetime or indeed the lifetimes of his children.

What use is a 15-year premium when an oak tree will not be ready for harvesting until at least 100 years?

Our children have to be fed and clothed, and it is hard to be green when you are in the red.

I have planted lots of mixed broadleaves but at no stage did I consider that I might see a commercial return from them.

Ash was the big exception: fast-growing, with the production of quality wood fuel and hurley butts a real bonus. This option is no longer available so all broadleaf planting is simply a gift to the nation.

There is no doubt it is a wonderful gift, but some means must be found to adequately reward the people who plant them.

I have discussed this with many farm foresters and forestry consultants, and all are agreed that a lifetime premium would transform attitudes towards planting mixed broadleaf woodland.

It could decrease after say, 30 years but still be adequate to compensate for the loss of farmland and the cost of maintenance.

A further scheme to perhaps allow for planning permission for eco-tourism in broadleaf woodland could also be a big attraction.

Log cabins sited within woodland are very popular with holidaymakers and can provide a good steady source of income. Urban dwellers especially love a break in a cabin within woods.

Apart from the fun of the experience, the physical and mental health benefits of exercising and breathing clean, oxygenated air in forests are now well understood.

On the subject of added earnings, both hardwood and soft wood thinnings make excellent fuel. With the price of oil and gas shooting up to almost unaffordable levels, it would help to promote the burning of kiln-dried timber in modern, clean wood-burning stoves.

There has been a lot of negative publicity about wood fuel but it has been well proven that once properly seasoned and dried, it is clean, green and carbon neutral.

A good stove that will last a lifetime is relatively cheap to install and can replace all fossil fuels while heating the home with the added bonus of a cheery blaze.

Some of you may remember the inflation of the 1970s. If it recurs —and the outlook is ominous — then it would surely be sensible to get serious about growing our own fuel and construction materials. We have the best climate in Europe for doing so.

Well planned and well managed forestry benefits the wellbeing of both people and the natural environment. It is time to be pragmatic.

Joe Barry is a farmer and forester in Co Kildare