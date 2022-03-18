Farming

Joe Barry: Why farmers are not planting forestry and what can be done about it

To transform attitudes towards planting mixed broadleaf woodland, we need lifetime premiums and eco-tourism incentives

Long game: 'With the loss of ash there is no native broadleaf species remaining that will deliver a return within a farmer&rsquo;s lifetime or indeed the lifetimes of his children' Expand

Joe Barry

The Forest Service made a complaint recently regarding the numbers of farmers who are not proceeding with their grant of permission to plant trees.

It makes a change to have our Forest Service complaining about farmers rather than the other way around. But to be fair, I can well understand their annoyance after taking so much time checking the validity of the applications, especially given the complexity of the task.

