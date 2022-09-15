Joe Barry: What we can learn from centuries-old farming systems that have stood the test of time

It has finally rained in my corner of Ireland and goodness knows it was long overdue. A natural spring that provided water for the cattle on almost half the farm dried up just days before the drought ended.

Fortunately, heavy rain arrived in the nick of time but it reminded me to plan to excavate a few ponds and store water for the future.

Dry summers like the one gone by may become normal and water must be saved for when we most need it.

We have been warned, and I can only thank the gods of the woodlands that I hadn’t planted many trees this year.

Any saplings planted last spring would surely have perished in the ensuing drought.

We need to look at the past, relearn history and appreciate how farming systems practised centuries ago have withstood the test of time.

The ancient Celts used a solar calendar to mark the beginning of each season. They then celebrated with four distinct agricultural festivals.

Imbolc marked the start of spring, followed by Beltaine, Lughnasa and Samhain. The festival of Lughnasa is now enjoying something of a revival and perhaps the current Ploughing Championships are a modern version of our past.

Nowadays ‘pagan’ is taken to mean ‘non-Christian’ but in its direct Latin translation, a pagan is simply someone from a rural area. So, strictly speaking, all farmers, myself included, are pagan!

Those pre-Christian farmers knew a thing or two and while they believed in the gods of nature, they also understood the need to retain organic matter and the essential role it plays in keeping soil fertile and healthy.

What happened in between? In the intervening years, we seem to have forgotten much of what our ancestors knew and we are only now relearning the importance of keeping soil healthy.

My father had little faith in new strains of grasses and continually told me about the importance of nurturing mixed species and retaining old pasture, the need for clover, and how deep-rooting herbs provide the minerals for keeping livestock in prime condition and thriving.

His belief was in low-cost, low-input farming and respecting the fragility of the soil.

He made lots of money and were he around today, he would perhaps have smiled seeing how all the advice we received on tillage and pasture management in the 1960s and ’70s, and almost up to the present day, has been turned on its head.

Our almost total dependence on chemical fertilisers — along with the use of cocktails of herbicides and pesticides — has been shown to be hugely mistaken, and the whole emphasis is now on regenerating soil and restoring the essential fungi and bacteria that keep it alive and capable of sustainably growing crops of corn and grass.

Words like ‘sustainability’ and ‘biodiverse’ have become so overused nowadays that we almost raise our eyes to heaven when we hear them, but they are more important than ever in the current times of climate change, costly farm inputs and declining soil fertility.

Charles Darwin knew all about the importance of earthworms and the vital role they played in enhancing and retaining the life of the soil, so why were we encouraged to practise continuous tillage until the same earthworms practically disappeared?

The use of break crops and the practice of growing rape or turnips and grazing them with sheep before returning to another crop of corn was an essential part of good husbandry, but we kept on ploughing and tilling without returning organic matter to where it was most needed.

Big changes are afoot, however, and the recent rise in the cost of fertiliser and fuel has been a wake-up call for all of us.

In a sense, we are simply relearning what our ancestors knew for thousands of years. Such wisdom was ignored for too long in our rush to be ‘modern’.

Nowadays, according to Met Éireann, the months of autumn are September, October and November, yet ancient Gaelic tradition had it that autumn began in August and ended in September.

Perhaps this is a further indication of climate change but we can still enjoy the beauty of the waning year so aptly described by John Keats when he wrote his ode to the “season of mists and mellow fruitfulness”.

Mind you, I would take issue with some of Keats’s lines when he writes: “To bend with apples the moss’d cottage-trees, and fill all fruit with ripeness to the core”.

What fruit? Some of my trees did indeed produce a good crop but the blackbirds were so hungry during the drought that they even ate the cooking apples.

Hopefully, they will repay me next year with their glorious contributions to the dawn chorus.

Joe Barry is a farmer and forester on the Meath-Kildare border