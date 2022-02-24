Joe Barry: We need to find the happy middle ground between intensive farming and rewilding

Rewilding farmland is fashionable. This controversial change of farming practice is just one of many proposed solutions to the disastrous decline in the numbers of farmland birds, mammals and insects.

Wildflower meadows have become a sort of status symbol, while eating meat is being demonised, and everywhere there are conflicting viewpoints.

Many of my farming friends argue with me regarding my preference for organic food including beef, lamb and chicken, but I firmly believe that the closer to nature we farm and the less chemical fertilisers, herbicides and pesticides we use, the better the health and quality of our animals and crops.

It is undeniable that the more natural trace elements and organic matter we have in the soil, the more nutritious the produce.

While I am sceptical of the need for such a drastic change in land use, the concept of rewilding fascinates me. No doubt we can learn from the experiences of those who have undertaken such a project.

I read the bestselling book Wilding by Isabella Tree, where she describes how she and her husband were struggling to make a 3,500-acre estate in Sussex pay its way and were facing bankruptcy.

They decided to let it go wild, with some hardy breeds of pigs, deer, cattle and ponies allowed to roam at will.

Open to the public, it now makes a profit, and there is some fascinating detail on how rare birds, plants and mammals have returned and are prospering, while plants and insects have found a healthy balance once left to their own devices.

She writes on how planting trees and rewilding river catchment areas have greatly reduced flooding.

Apparently, following afforestation, the rate at which water infiltrates the soil is 67 times greater than on tightly grazed pasture, so it disperses slowly.

These are practices that the Dutch, Germans and Chinese are undertaking with great success while we drag our heels on tree planting and continue to build concrete walls as flood barriers.

Food is too cheap, and the pressure to produce it in ever greater quantities is driving farmers to use systems that are undeniably harmful to the environment.

The public and politicians who clamour for cheap food need to realise that much of our intensive production is unsustainable and is harming the planet, our wildlife and in turn, us.

I remember a time when Irish farms were teeming with wildlife. Flocks of plover would descend on pastures that were essentially organic, as intensive farming had yet to take its toll.

Field mice were in the cornfields in their thousands at harvest time — moving sheaves of corn would send them scurrying to the undergrowth.

Hedges were laid rather than hacked back by flail cutters, and our rivers and streams were full of fish, clean and unpolluted by slurry and chemical run-off from fields.

Feeding his family was estimated then to require over 50pc of a working man’s wages. That figure for today is below 10pc, so surely that provides some space for realistic prices for our produce that would allow us to cut back on the use of harmful sprays and fertiliser and produce meat and milk in a less intensive manner.

Abandoning productive farming is not necessary or advisable — I’m just talking about some balance and common sense.

We certainly don’t need to let our land go totally wild to revive our wildlife populations.

We must, however, manage it for the benefit of both man and animal.

If we rewild and the pastures disappear under a tangle of briars and thorn, where are the few remaining lapwings to feed along with the flocks of crows, starlings, geese and a multitude of other species?

All we need are afforested field corners and linear woods of conifers and broadleaves sheltering the farmland with edge of woodland species such as hazel and holly and thorn.

These woods in turn support ivy, which is essential for our wild bees, bats and others, and sequesters huge amounts of carbon.

After years of planting, my own farm now contains pretty much everything I feel I can provide for birds, insects and wild mammals while ensuring the area remains as a commercially viable unit.

Why would I let it go wild?

Some of our larger stud farms do the opposite in this regard, with hedgerows manicured to within an inch of their lives and even the grasses and wild flowers sprayed at the base and the verges strimmed and mown, leaving nothing for nature.

Some of our intensive dairy and tillage farms are also culpable in this regard.

There is a lot of truth in the saying that tidiness is the enemy of biodiversity, but there is a happy middle ground we can all work towards and bring wildlife back to our farms.

Joe Barry is a farmer and forester in Co Kildare