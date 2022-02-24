Farming

Joe Barry: We need to find the happy middle ground between intensive farming and rewilding

We should take steps to bring wildlife back to our land, but we can farm alongside nature without letting nature take over

'Status symbol': A wildflower meadow in Antrim. Joe Barry says abandoning productive farming is not necessary or advisable. Photo: Deposit
&lsquo;Status symbol&rsquo;: A wildflower meadow in Antrim. Joe Barry says abandoning productive farming is not necessary or advisable. Photo: Deposit

‘Status symbol’: A wildflower meadow in Antrim. Joe Barry says abandoning productive farming is not necessary or advisable. Photo: Deposit

‘Status symbol’: A wildflower meadow in Antrim. Joe Barry says abandoning productive farming is not necessary or advisable. Photo: Deposit
Joe Barry

Joe Barry

Rewilding farmland is fashionable. This controversial change of farming practice is just one of many proposed solutions to the disastrous decline in the numbers of farmland birds, mammals and insects.

Wildflower meadows have become a sort of status symbol, while eating meat is being demonised, and everywhere there are conflicting viewpoints.

