Joe Barry: The exploding deer population is bad news for trees – the damage they cause is so bad, it’s not worth planting anything

It is almost 30 years since I started planting trees on my farm in Meath. There have been many unforeseen difficulties over those decades which we managed to overcome.

Drought, storms, diseases, insect attacks, rampant briars and perhaps worst of all, the huge increase in the regulations governing afforestation which have resulted in endless delays in getting permission for the necessary interventions to keep the trees safe and healthy.

Our biggest problem at the moment, however, is the astonishing increase nationwide in the population of deer.

It used to be the case that if you lived where I do and wanted to see deer you visited the Phoenix Park or one of the large wooded estates like Carton demesne near Maynooth.

I also recall one autumn during the rut, holidaying near the National Park in Letterfrack and listening to the roaring of the stags at night. It was a wonderful and primeval sound that I was totally unused to but now it seems I can look forward to hearing it on my own farm.

I use the term ‘look forward’ with some trepidation as the damage deer are causing has reached the point where something has to be done to control them, otherwise I am wasting my time planting young trees.

Some years ago I noticed deer tracks on the verge of my avenue and down the internal forest roadway. At that time I was rather pleased to have yet another wild creature share our woodland.

I never realised how quickly deer can multiply in numbers. This was a single stag that we sighted occasionally and was probably an outlier from the hunt. But then his friends arrived and one became five and I now have no idea how many are currently hiding in among the trees.

Deer damage in my mind was something that happened in Wicklow and other heavily wooded counties. How wrong can you be?

An experienced deer hunter visited a few days ago to assess the situation and he described my woods as being “a form of deer heaven”, with a large neighbouring conifer plantation to add to the mix.

My own woods contain a wide variety of species and the most recent planting we carried out is being ruined, with bark stripped and the tops of the broadleaves eaten and broken.

The hunter told me that the clumps of briars that have grown over the years provide ideal habitat for the deer to lie up in during the day. I used to control briars by spraying but am now trying to avoid any form of chemical intervention and this has allowed them to get a head start.

There must be a suitable brush cutter that could be mounted on a small tractor or whatever but so far, I haven’t found anything that can cope with hitting stumps left behind from an earlier thinning. Anyone who is reading this and knows of such a machine, please let me know.

In the meantime, the deer have to be removed and I am applying for a permit from the National Parks and Wildlife service, who have to first inspect the woods to confirm that shooting is necessary.

I have no problem with this and hopefully they can do so within a few weeks of receipt of my application.

The person doing the shooting must of course also have the appropriate licensing and insurance.

I suppose the good bit is that I will enjoy the venison​

Hopefully things will return to normal quickly and I can continue with replanting when we remove the dying ash that have been hit by dieback.

At the moment I see little point in planting anything, given that it runs a high risk of being destroyed over the summers.

The current dry weather and relatively mild temperatures are marvellous for man and beast, but not for freshly planted trees.

The spring drought of three years ago cost me dearly and I had to replace about one third of what was planted then. Is this to become a regular feature of our weather?

A drought extending in to summer would be catastrophic, and what is currently happening in some other European countries may well have a huge effect on what we grow here in the future and how we grow it.

Joe Barry is a farmer and forester on the Meath/Kildare border