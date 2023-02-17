Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Joe Barry: I’ve had so many different careers — the beauty of farming is you’ll never be bored

My career path shows that there are endless opportunities for additional enterprises in tandem with running a farm

Forestry has been just one of Joe Barry&rsquo;s endeavours Expand

Close

Forestry has been just one of Joe Barry&rsquo;s endeavours

Forestry has been just one of Joe Barry’s endeavours

Forestry has been just one of Joe Barry’s endeavours
Joe Barry

Joe Barry

It is said that most people change their career five times in their lifetime. I wonder does this apply to farmers? I can only cite my own experience in that within the realms of running a farm, I began my business life buying store cattle to fatten while at the same time running a disco a few nights a week.

Looking back, I think the disco may well have paid better but the late nights were exhausting. To add to the mix, I began breeding racehorses, a notoriously fickle business and extremely hard work but definitely exciting and occasionally rewarding.

Most Watched

Privacy