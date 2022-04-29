Farming

Joe Barry: 15 years ago I ‘built’ a log cabin in Leitrim in just three days before moving it to Meath. It’s still perfect

How we could solve the housing crisis by building with timber we grow ourselves. Timber is a convenient, cost-effective, sustainable, durable and environmentally friendly building material that we can grow easily in Ireland. It’s madness not to make more use of it

Solution: Timber houses are convenient and cost-effective to build compared to the tedious task of conventional house construction. Photo: Deposit Expand

Joe Barry

Fifteen years ago, I bought a log cabin and had it erected in woodland in Co Leitrim.

I searched long and hard to find a reasonably priced house that was constructed with slow-grown, well-seasoned timber and eventually, through an Irish agent, had one delivered from Eastern Europe.

