Ireland's forest cover is estimated to be at its highest level in over 350 years

Ireland’s forest cover is estimated to be at its highest level in over 350 years, according to the Department of Agriculture’s 2017 forest statistics report.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/forestry-enviro/irelands-forest-cover-is-estimated-to-be-at-its-highest-level-in-over-350-years-36688615.html

