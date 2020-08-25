Farming

Farming

I’m not against forestry, I’m objecting to getting around EU directives – Peter Sweetman

In an exclusive interview Peter Sweetman tells Margaret Donnelly he has no axe to grind with farmers

Peter Sweetman says he has no axe to grind with farmers looking to plant or fell forestry Expand

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

Peter Sweetman is not opposed to forestry, he says, he’s opposed to the Government “getting around EU legislation”.

Known for his numerous submissions, the Mayo-based environmental activist currently has 21 outstanding objections against Coillte, but says he’s not to blame for any alleged shortage of felling licences, which others claim is causing a shortfall of timber in the country.

“They are accusing me of stopping all the wood because I have these 21 appeals. On August 5, 2020, Coillte put in 300 applications for felling licences. If I have 21 out of 300 they lodged I am not causing the world to stop. It's all spin — inefficiency always needs a scapegoat.

