Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Ignore the protestors – why non-native trees are the future

Our indigenous species are being destroyed by disease but resistant ‘aliens’ like eucalyptus can safeguard our timber industry and our wildlife

Replacement: Eucalyptus trees achieve remarkable growth rates, in terms of both height and girth, and could well be ideal for short-rotation coppice to produce wood fuel as well as construction materials Expand

Close

Replacement: Eucalyptus trees achieve remarkable growth rates, in terms of both height and girth, and could well be ideal for short-rotation coppice to produce wood fuel as well as construction materials

Replacement: Eucalyptus trees achieve remarkable growth rates, in terms of both height and girth, and could well be ideal for short-rotation coppice to produce wood fuel as well as construction materials

Replacement: Eucalyptus trees achieve remarkable growth rates, in terms of both height and girth, and could well be ideal for short-rotation coppice to produce wood fuel as well as construction materials
Joe Barry

Joe Barry

We have been about as successful at keeping pests and diseases out of Ireland as the Gardaí have in preventing the import and sale of illegal drugs

The huge scale of the horticultural imports here almost guarantees that under a leaf or a potting tray somewhere, an insect or a fungus with the capacity to destroy a species will arrive regularly on our shores.

Most Watched

Privacy