How to take full advantage of the fertiliser deadline extension

In a year where grass is like gold dust, it’s crucial to take every measure to maximise production before the growing season is over.

In a year where grass is like gold dust, it’s crucial to take every measure to maximise production before the growing season is over.

The priority for all farmers should be to maximise grass grown and utilised this autumn, in the form of grazing and silage making.

Fertiliser Strategy

Nitrogen should be applied at a rate of 25-30 units an acre on the grazing platform according to Teagasc guidelines. Nitrogen will be the key driver of grass growth in the coming weeks as soil moisture increases. Every effort should be made to apply fertiliser sooner rather than later to maximise grass growth potential.

Teagsasc are urging farmers to empty slatted tanks and spread slurry if not already spread and to use a low emissions slurry spreading method if possible.

Teagasc also advises to use a compound fertiliser to spread if farmers have any allowances remaining. There is no limit on Potash (K) rates, it can be spread 365 days of the year. Lime should also be spread on acidic soils (pH<6.2).

The extension of the deadline for spreading chemical fertilisers and organic manure was welcomed by farmers, who are under severe pressure this year to bring in enough fodder for the coming winter after the drought this summer and long spring limited grass availability.

Chemical fertiliser spreading deadline has now been extended until the end of September, while the slurry deadline has been extended until the end of October.