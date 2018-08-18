Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 18 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

How to take full advantage of the fertiliser deadline extension

Can farmers spread slurry whenever they want? Photo: O'Gorman Photography
Can farmers spread slurry whenever they want? Photo: O'Gorman Photography
Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

In a year where grass is like gold dust, it’s crucial to take every measure to maximise production before the growing season is over.

The priority for all farmers should be to maximise grass grown and utilised this autumn, in the form of grazing and silage making.

Fertiliser Strategy

Nitrogen should be applied at a rate of 25-30 units an acre on the grazing platform according to Teagasc guidelines. Nitrogen will be the key driver of grass growth in the coming weeks as soil moisture increases. Every effort should be made to apply fertiliser sooner rather than later to maximise grass growth potential.

Teagsasc are urging farmers to empty slatted tanks and spread slurry if not already spread and to use a low emissions slurry spreading method if possible.

Teagasc also advises to use a compound fertiliser to spread if farmers have any allowances remaining. There is no limit on Potash (K) rates, it can be spread 365 days of the year. Lime should also be spread on acidic soils (pH<6.2).

The extension of the deadline for spreading chemical fertilisers and organic manure was welcomed by farmers, who are under severe pressure this year to bring in enough fodder for the coming winter after the drought this summer and long spring limited grass availability.

Chemical fertiliser spreading deadline has now been extended until the end of September, while the slurry deadline has been extended until the end of October.

Also Read

August Grazing Message

Target rotation lengths is 25-30 days, this will build grass covers for Autumn. Supplementation will also have to be continued to build grass covers. Average farm covers should stand at 850-900kg DM/ha by August 31.

PatureBase figures show that average farm cover is currently 703kg DM/ha, while growth is 55kg DM/ha. If farmers are under any pressure they can control their herds daily demand by either increasing supplementation or remove surplus stock, this will help build grass cover.

Reducing the Demand for Autumn and Winter

Any cows that are showing signs of heat or scanned not in calf should be culled from the herd, especially if there is a feed deficit on the farm. This will reduce demand on autumn grass and winter feed. Farmers should scan early to identify empty cows and cull these cows where feed is scarce. Underperforming cows should also be culled to ease pressure on silage reserves.

Teagasc also is advising farmers to use a Fodder Budget Calculator to identify any fodder deficits on the farm and to make informed decisions to fill in the feed gap.

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Opinion: An ecological menace that's out of control at a park near you
Agriculture emissions are projected to increase by between 3-4pc by 2020 and 6-7pc by 2030 on current levels based on an expansion of animal numbers, particularly for the dairy herd.

Greenhouse gas levels set to rise as dairy expansion continues
Stock image

Couple lose their challenge to wind farm being built near their home
Bringing in the turf for winter Williamstown Bog Co. Westmeath. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Peat companies appeal turf cutting exemption decision

European Investment Bank backs first project to encourage Continuous Cover...
Soldiers Hill at Garlow Cross Near Navan. Localman Liam McCarthy looks through the tipped rubbish. Pic: Seamus Farrelly

Calls for illegal dumpers to be named and shamed

Farmers warned felling licences taking a year to process - IFA


Top Stories

Cloneyhurke House was built approximately 250 years ago

VIDEO: See inside this magnificent period home with superb farm facilities...
Mike Brady

Mike Brady: The banks and accountants are the real digital dinosaurs in our...
It is clear that for many farmers survival without an off-farm income will not be possible. Stock image.

'Economic recovery is a mirage for me and my farming family'
Freshly grown brussel sprouts on display at a farmer's market.

Could Christmas be ruined? Farmers warn of possible sprout shortages
Dromana House is the former base of trainer Eddie Hales who produced a string of top-class horses on the adjoining gallops.

Top National Hunt nursery hits the market in South Tipp
LAIRG, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 14: Potential buyers watch as sheep farmers gather at Lairg auction for the great sale of lambs on August 14, 2018 in Lairg, Scotland. Lairg market hosts the annual lamb sale, which is one of the biggest one day livestock markets in Europe, when up to fifteen thousand sheep from all over the north of Scotland can be bought or sold. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

‘Our cattle don’t enjoy the same welcome in the North’ – Sheep...
The yard consisted of a three-column slatted shed, a two-column haybarn, yard and a cattle crush.

Roscommon farm beats guide price by €20,000