Hedgecutting closed period comes into force this week

Section 40 of the Wildlife Acts 1976, prohibits the cutting, grubbing, burning or destruction of vegetation, with certain strict exemptions, from March 1 to August 31.

Following a review of Section 40, which involved consideration of submissions from interested parties, proposals were announced in December 2015 to introduce legislation to allow for managed hedge cutting and burning at certain times within the existing closed period on a pilot two year basis.

The legislation required to allow for these pilot measures is included in the Heritage Bill 2016, which was published in January 2016.