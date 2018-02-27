Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 27 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Hedgecutting closed period comes into force this week

Fianna Fáil’s amendment seeks to restrict the proposed cutting of hedgerows in August exclusively to road-side hedges.
Fianna Fáil’s amendment seeks to restrict the proposed cutting of hedgerows in August exclusively to road-side hedges.
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The hedgecutting closed period comes into force again this week with restrictions on farmers on when they can cut their hedgerows.

Section 40 of the Wildlife Acts 1976, prohibits the cutting, grubbing, burning or destruction of vegetation, with certain strict exemptions, from March 1 to August 31.

Following a review of Section 40, which involved consideration of submissions from interested parties, proposals were announced in December 2015 to introduce legislation to allow for managed hedge cutting and burning at certain times within the existing closed period on a pilot two year basis. 

The legislation required to allow for these pilot measures is included in the Heritage Bill 2016, which was published in January 2016.

The Bill has completed its passage through Seanad Éireann and has completed Second Stage in Dail Éireann. 

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan has said a date for Committee Stage in the Dail is awaited.

In the meantime, she said the existing provisions relating to Section 40 of the Wildlife Acts remain in force.

Farmers say they need flexibility because in many areas it was impossible to cut hedges last autumn because of the wet weather.

Also Read

While the Bill current proposes that only roadside hedges would be cut in August, Mark McDowell of the Hedge Laying Association of Ireland said that this would be hard to police.

"It's hard enough to enforce current rules. There's already scope for misunderstanding and misinterpretation."

However, Alex Copland of BirdWatch Ireland has said that although farmers in Ireland traditionally burn land in the spring, he said it is more efficient to burn in the autumn and that burning in March would be detrimental to already declining birds like the yellow hammer which has declined by 90pc in recent years.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

The scene at a forest in Kiltegan, Co Wicklow which has been repeatedly used as a dumping ground by fly-tippers.

'Grossly unfair': Farmers legally have to clean up rubbish illegally dumped...

Nitrates Derogation secured - what it means for farmers

The ‘Super-Ranger’ badgers that may hold the key to limiting the spread...
53 herds in these areas were restricted with a total of 302 reactors removed, 32 of the restrictions followed reactor disclosure at a contiguous herd test.

TB nightmare in Kerry showing 'signs of improvement' as Minister says...
Severe phosphorus deficiency in Sitka spruce can also lead to low nitrogen availability in soils. Nutritional deficiencies can reduce stocking density. Photo: Teagasc

Winter checks vital for long term prospects of your trees
Stock Picture (RSPB/PA)

Calls for farmers with Hen Harrier land to be compensated to avoid land...
Blaze alert: A fire rages out of control near the iconic Gougane Barra church in Co Cork last year Photo: John Delea

Minister says Department is not ‘specifically’ seeking affidavits from...


Top Stories

Blaze alert: A fire rages out of control near the iconic Gougane Barra church in Co Cork last year Photo: John Delea

'Take action': Forest Service issue highest fire warning due to dry weather
When ordering fuel be sure your supplier is filling your tank with winter grade

Top tips to keep your tractor running in cold weather
The UK Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove.

Farm support payments to be used to help the environment after...
Such injuries can have serious consequences for the farmer, reducing his or her mobility and capacity to engage in farming activities.

Do you lift 50kg fertiliser bags and is it safe? New research shows back injury...
David Butler lost a significant proportion of his barley harvest because of saturated fields. Image: Belfast Telegraph

'There's been hundreds of thousands of pounds lost' - Northern farmers...
Met Éireann’s warning map

'Take care of your personal safety' - Department of Agriculture issue...
The roof of Douglas Community School in Cork was blown off as Hurricane Ophelia caused massive damage. Photo: Mark Condren

Profit jumps to €50m at FBD as Storm Ophelia costs the group just €5.4m