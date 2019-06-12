Greens pushing for total review of CAP reform plan

Stock image
Stock image

Sarah Collins

A new group of Green MEPs could push for a total review of the CAP 2020 reform proposals.

The European Commission has proposed a cap on subsidies, a redistribution of aid from big to smaller farms and a requirement to report back to Brussels more often on how EU money is being spent.

MEPs on the powerful Agriculture Committee voted through a raft of amendments to the proposed CAP measures which the new EU parliament has to decide to accept or reject. But concerns are growing in Brussels that a raft of new green-leaning MEPs will want to scrap that work and start from scratch.

"There are a lot of reasons for farmers to be concerned by the machinations here," Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy told the Farming Independent.

"It's possible that either the full Parliament or the agriculture committee will look at this in its entirety again."

Pekka Pesonen, head of the EU farmers' federation, Copa-Cogeca, is concerned that newly elected MEPs will want to create their own "landmark policy" that could upset farmers.

The jitters come after EU farm ministers last week chose to delay a CAP decision until talks on the EU's long-term budget (the multi-annual financial framework, or MFF) are wound up. The Commission proposed a 5pc reduction in the farming budget for 2021-27 but with Brexit day now extended to 31 October, there has been a knock-on effect on budget talks.

"The UK exit process will block the final adoption of the EU budget and we cannot imagine a vote on the future CAP without a proper budget," Mr Pesonen said.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan told reporters last week that EU ministers are acting "tactically and strategically" in delaying a decision on CAP reform. "Time will tell whether that's the right strategy or not."

Meanwhile, the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed told last week's INHFA conference he agreed in principle with convergence and the capping of subsidies..

"That [convergence] journey should continue, that is the right thing to do, and I think the Commission has equally nailed it colours to the mast on that," Minister Creed said.

The minister described as "unacceptable" the proposed 5pc cut in the CAP budget.

"Ireland needs to work closely with our EU colleagues to build a consensus around the need to reverse the proposed cuts in CAP. I will continue to do this, and to fight for a strong CAP budget as the negotiations progress," Minister Creed said.

However, he conceded that there were "a lot of moving parts in relation to the CAP budget" and that reaching a consensus across the 27 member states will be challenging.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App


Related Content





More Forestry & Enviro

Stock Image

Environment watchdog calls for radical action on fertiliser usage
West Limerick agricultural contractor Michael Barrett and his crew in action at Salesian Agricultural College Pallaskenry. Michael bought a new John Deere 8500 self propelled forage harvester from Geary's Garage, Kilmeedy, Limerick in recent weeks. According to John Geary the harvester is equipped with HarvestLab 3000 which allows it to give on-the-go measuring of moisture, dry matter, protein, starch, fiber, neutral detergent fiber, acid detergent fiber, and sugar.

'No sign of any change in weather patterns' - East to get two times average...

Agricultural emissions set to grow by 4pc over next decade - EPA
(Stock picture)

'Lessons have been learned from Cash for Ash' - Energy chief on new biomass...
It was confirmed last week that an exceedance for the herbicide glyphosate has been detected in the public drinking water supply in Newport, Co. Mayo.

Some water supplies have persistent issues with pesticide detections - Irish...
The Curlew may go extinct as a breeding species in Ireland within 5-10 years.

Populations of iconic curlew once hundreds of thousands strong ‘to vanish within...
Forestry

Irish forest cover at its highest level in 350 years


Top Stories

Farmers warned of 'extreme danger' of slurry gas after four narrow escapes in...
Response: Minister of State Jim Daly said this is ‘a very good news story for rural Ireland, including small businesses and farmers’. Photo: Tom Burke

Overhaul of Fair Deal to help farmers will cost €10m a year
U.S. President Donald Trump REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump simplifies reviews of genetically modified farm products
11/4/2019 Loughrea Sheep Mart Michael Conroy from Headford loads up his newly bought Spring Lamb at Loughrea Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Light at end of tunnel for sheep farmers as prices start to rise

Georgian style in the Midlands: 99ac farm on the market after three centuries in...
Minister Creed said the need for a support package had been accepted in Brussels. Photo Roger Jones.

Suckler farmers will get a slice of €100m beef bailout fund
RTÉ news man: George Lee

Lee bows out from farming beat after five years