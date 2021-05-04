Farming

Fresh calls for forestry system ‘overhaul’ as oak plantations ‘disappear’

Just 45 licences per week are being delivered by the Department of Agriculture

Just 45 licences per week are being delivered by the Department of Agriculture

Claire Mc Cormack and Ellie Donnelly

Fresh calls for a “major overhaul” of the forestry licensing system have been aired by Forest Industries Ireland (FII) as it warns the sector remains in a “very dangerous” position.

With just 45 licences per week being issued by the Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Service – a far cry from the industry requirement of 125 licences per week – FII director Mark McAuley says “little progress” has been made in the last 18 months adding that thousands of jobs are still on the line.

