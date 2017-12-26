Michael Murphy is a tillage farmer in Midleton, Co Cork. Michael grows 10ha of barley, incorporating some wild bird cover, and leases out the remainder of his agricultural holding.

‘You are not trying to force your land to do something nature had never intended it to do’

He planted an eight hectare native woodland over the winter of 2015-2016.

Michael's view was that the 8ha were, at best, only suitable for summer grazing because of impeded drainage. "This particular site has always been very wet and I felt the forestry would help to dry it out and also have a drying effect on the surrounding fields," he said. Having looked at various land use options and considering his interest in both the environment and the recreational benefits of broadleaf woodland, Michael opted for the Native Woodland Establishment Scheme (NWS Est).

As well as earning a tax-free premium of €635 per hectare for the next 15 years, Michael feels he will (in time) be leaving a living, vibrant legacy to future generations of his family. While relatively uncommon, Michael decided to take on much of the work himself. As required by the scheme, he used the expertise and guidance of a registered forester, Mark Donnelly of Carrigrohane, Cork to process the grant application. Taking into account the wet ground conditions of part of the proposed woodland, Michael and Mark decided to plant a combination of 30pc alder, 30pc oak, 30pc birch and the remaining 10pc with holly, Scots pine and hazel. In addition, paths and open areas were carefully planned and integrated through the woodland.