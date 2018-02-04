Winter checks vital for long term prospects of your trees

If your trees are only a few years old, go for a walk through your plantation now to check if any trees need replacing.

Trees may have died off for a variety of reasons. It is important to replace any failures during the current planting season to ensure the forest develops evenly and to avoid unnecessary maintenance later on.

Ideally, tree stocking density should be maintained as close to 100pc as possible to optimise future tree selection and quality timber production. To receive the Forest Service (DAFM) second instalment grant after four years, at least 90pc of the trees should have developed well and be growing vigorously.

If the stocking density is too low, the Forest Service may delay or refuse the second instalment grant. Premium payments could also be affected. Tree stocking density can be estimated using circular plots. A handy little trick is to place a stake in the ground and tie an eight-metre tape or string to the stake. Tighten the tape and walk around in a circle, while counting all live trees within this circle.

Checking tree stocking density in a young forest. Photo: Teagasc