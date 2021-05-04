Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Wildfires: the costs, the causes and the ways to avoid them

The fires that have ravaged Killarney National park and the Mournes have caused incalculable damage, and were entirely preventable

Inferno: A wildfire rages across thousands of acres of Killarney National Park. Photo: Valerie O&rsquo;Sullivan Expand
Diverted resources: A helicopter pours water on a forest fire. Photo: Teagasc Expand
Up in smoke: Wildfires can destroy a farmer&rsquo;s pension in a few minutes. Photo: Teagasc Expand
Damage: Wildfires can destroy valuable habitats as well as people&rsquo;s homes. Photo: Teagasc Expand
Affected: A frightened sheep following the great fires in Killarney. Photo Don MacMonagle Expand

Close

Inferno: A wildfire rages across thousands of acres of Killarney National Park. Photo: Valerie O&rsquo;Sullivan

Inferno: A wildfire rages across thousands of acres of Killarney National Park. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan

Diverted resources: A helicopter pours water on a forest fire. Photo: Teagasc

Diverted resources: A helicopter pours water on a forest fire. Photo: Teagasc

Up in smoke: Wildfires can destroy a farmer&rsquo;s pension in a few minutes. Photo: Teagasc

Up in smoke: Wildfires can destroy a farmer’s pension in a few minutes. Photo: Teagasc

Damage: Wildfires can destroy valuable habitats as well as people&rsquo;s homes. Photo: Teagasc

Damage: Wildfires can destroy valuable habitats as well as people’s homes. Photo: Teagasc

Affected: A frightened sheep following the great fires in Killarney. Photo Don MacMonagle

Affected: A frightened sheep following the great fires in Killarney. Photo Don MacMonagle

/

Inferno: A wildfire rages across thousands of acres of Killarney National Park. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan

Steven Meyen

Watching huge wildfires destroy large tracts of the beautiful Mourne Mountains and Killarney National Park in recent days was exasperating.

The cause was either carelessness or criminality — either way, plain stupid and perfectly avoidable.

Most Watched

Privacy