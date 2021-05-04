Wildfires: the costs, the causes and the ways to avoid them

Watching huge wildfires destroy large tracts of the beautiful Mourne Mountains and Killarney National Park in recent days was exasperating.

The cause was either carelessness or criminality — either way, plain stupid and perfectly avoidable.

Read More

Damage

Wildfires threaten the homes and safety of rural communities.

Wildfires destroy forests and bogland. They destroy valuable but delicate habitats and their flora and fauna.

They release huge amounts of carbon.

They damage lands, farm infrastructure and grazing capacity.

Wildfires destroy renewable construction materials, on-farm pension funds, affect timber exports, economic potential and jobs.

And while hundreds of emergency personnel are trying to bring wildfires under control, emergency services are not in a position to respond to the needs of their own local communities.

Expand Close Diverted resources: A helicopter pours water on a forest fire. Photo: Teagasc / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Diverted resources: A helicopter pours water on a forest fire. Photo: Teagasc

Controlled burning

While controlled burning has long been used as a land management tool in some parts of Ireland, it requires expertise, skill and experience.

A co-ordinated approach among landowners is essential, working to a pre-arranged plan with sufficient resources during legally permitted times of the year.

The purpose of burning upland areas is usually to improve grazing conditions.

Controlled burning will remove dead material, reduce potential fire fuel and recycle nutrients.

On the other hand, poorly planned burning can cause long-term damage to soil and upland hydrology or increase unwanted vegetation cover such as gorse and bracken.

The controlled use of fire as a positive land management tool can bring upland areas back into active management, balancing agricultural objectives with conservation and habitat management objectives.

Expand Close Up in smoke: Wildfires can destroy a farmer’s pension in a few minutes. Photo: Teagasc / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Up in smoke: Wildfires can destroy a farmer’s pension in a few minutes. Photo: Teagasc

Prohibited period

It is an offence to burn, from March 1 to August 31 in any year, any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated.

This legislation is there for a good reason as hill vegetation when combined with drying winds can become the fuel source for highly destructive wildfires — as once again has been borne out.

BPS regulations

Upland areas are eligible for BPS payments provided they are grazed with sufficient stock numbers, and scrub encroachment is kept low.

Farmers sometimes feel they have no choice but to clear scrub by burning to avoid losing their BPS payment. But if land is burned between March 1 and August 31, it may result in reduced payment and penalties.

And illegal burning can also render your neighbours’ land ineligible for payment.

Read More

Forest fire danger ratings

The Department of Agriculture issues Forest Fire Danger Ratings during the main wildfire risk season from February through to September, providing early warning of high fire risk weather conditions.

See www.teagasc.ie/firerisk; @teagascforestry tweets also provide regular updates during periods of high risk.

Expand Close Damage: Wildfires can destroy valuable habitats as well as people’s homes. Photo: Teagasc / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Damage: Wildfires can destroy valuable habitats as well as people’s homes. Photo: Teagasc

What forest owners can do

Forest owners should have workable measures in place to minimise the threat to their forests from wildfires during the high-risk season.

We can all do our bit to protect our countryside, our forests and our property.



Future generations will thank us for it.

■ Fire plan

Include a clear to-do list for when a fire occurs: identify escape routes, a map showing access points, assembly points, equipment locations (inc PPE) and water sources.

Have contact details for emergency services, forestry company, forest owner group and neighbours.

Have fire-fighting tools such as beaters, buckets, knapsack sprayers and pumps to hand and in good working order.

Expand Close Affected: A frightened sheep following the great fires in Killarney. Photo Don MacMonagle / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Affected: A frightened sheep following the great fires in Killarney. Photo Don MacMonagle

■ Work with neighbours

Co-operation is vital. Talk to your neighbours. Develop joint fire plans and share responsibility for guarding against fire.

■ Be vigilant

Especially during dry spells. Dead moorland vegetation can dry out in 24-48 hours. Be particularly vigilant at weekends, and in the evening.

If fire is detected, summon help immediately and activate your fire plan. Do not rely on others to call the Fire Service.

■ Check fire breaks and access routes

Where fire breaks are required, ensure that they are inspected regularly prior to the fire season and kept vegetation-free. Fire breaks should be at least 6m wide.

Ensure access routes to your forest are in good order. If there is a locked forest gate, make sure the padlock is well oiled and the key can easily be found.

■ Insure your forest

The Department requires beneficiaries of planting grants and premiums to maintain and protect their forests.

This includes an obligation to replant where a forest is damaged by fire. So make sure to have adequate insurance cover in place.

Consider insuring against re-establishment costs, loss of timber values and fire brigade call-out charges.

■ Report losses

If your forest is damaged by fire, inform the nearest Garda Station and the Forestry Division of the Department.

What visitors should do

■ Abide by Covid guidelines;

■ Do not park across entrances or impede emergency service access to forest roads;

■ Do not light fires in and around forests or open land;

■ Do not attempt to intervene or fight fires under any circumstances;

■ Gather all family/group members and move to a safe location such as a car park, upwind of the fire;

■ Telephone Fire and Rescue Services via 112 and report the fire;

■ Cooperate with all fire safety requests and Emergency Services instructions.