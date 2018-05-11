Continuous cover forestry provides regular income while rejuvenating forests and could be looked as like a suckler beef system but with trees.

Why continuous cover forestry could be your 'suckler beef' system with trees

The first time I met Seán Ó Conláin was 15 years ago. At the time, he and his wife Bríd had just moved into their new home outside Dromahair, Co Leitrim.

As soon as they had moved in, they planted a well-designed, broadleaf woodland wrapped around their house. This 6-ha woodland consists of mainly ash and oak interspersed with attractive groups of birch, rowan, scots pine, hazel, etc. Seán kindly hosted a forest walk for me in 2009.

On that walk, we focused on the management needs of a young broadleaf woodland. Four years later in 2013, he bought an adjoining 26-year old 8-ha spruce plantation. “That’s my pension,” he told me.