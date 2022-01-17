'We are in a serious hole on forest planting,' warns climate council chief

Up to one million hectares could be required for forest planting to offset emissions. Photo: Alf Harvey

Ireland is “in a serious hole” in terms of its tree-planting rates, the chairperson of the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) has warned.

Marie Donnelly says unless “urgent” policy action is taken to reverse the situation, the country will be in “an extremely difficult position” regarding its legally binding target to provide for a 51pc reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from land use by 2030.

It comes as leading environmental engineer, Dr David Styles of UL, has also warned that “up to a million hectares of land could be required for rewetting and forest planting to offset emissions” in the long term.

As it stands, almost 4.9 million hectares of Ireland’s land base is used for agriculture, according to CSO 2016 data.

Addressing the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Environment and Climate Action as part of a series of meetings on the CCAC’s carbon budgets, Ms Donnelly said: “We are in a serious hole in terms of our afforestation rate in this country and it is an immediate and urgent challenge to get the policies right to reverse that.

“Otherwise, so much of the other work that we do will be unsuccessful because we have to have a [carbon] sink in place.

“We have the land opportunity, we have the knowledge of how to do it and, as a policy, that is one of the highest ones on our agenda right now... If we don’t have sufficient forest and forest sink, we would not be able to achieve a net zero position by 2050.”

Ms Donnelly said the CCAC was “shocked” when it learned of the decline in national planting rates last August before finalising its three five-year carbon budget recommendations for Government.

“We have had national targets of about 8,000 hectares of new planting every year for the last 10 years and we have not achieved that target in any year — indeed, we’re currently at a level of about 2,000/2,500 hectares.

“The absence now leads us to the situation that we have somewhere between 8pc and 11pc of our land covered by forests, compared to other parts of Europe, where it’s at least 20pc in other countries.”

The CCAC has urged Government “to build incentives for afforestation rollout across the country”. When asked about the extent of the challenge to reduce land use emissions by 2030 and beyond, Dr Styles said it is “exceedingly difficult to say the least”.

“Land use is comprised of a big emissions source from organic soils, which are drained for agricultural production, but also for peat extraction... but we’ve also got a sink from the removal of carbon dioxide in forest regrowth that offsets CO2 annually,” he said.

“But because of very low planting rates, recently that sink is actually projected to decline quite dramatically over the next decade. That is a massive challenge.”

Long term, he said up to a million hectares of land could be required for rewetting and forest planting to achieve the necessary carbon sink.

“That obviously begins to compete with agriculture, and these are political

decisions not for us to decide, but it’s to know that there will be real trade-offs, but

potentially also then new income streams from this diversification.”