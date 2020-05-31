Farming

Using a chainsaw without proper training and safety gear is potentially lethal

No-one, and that includes farmers, should consider using a chainsaw without undertaking a basic training course

Safety: Anyone using a chainsaw must wear the correct PPE - no matter how small the job. Photo: Teagasc Expand

Safety: Anyone using a chainsaw must wear the correct PPE - no matter how small the job. Photo: Teagasc

The lockdown has reminded me of how lucky I am to be living in beautiful Donegal. I can go straight out my front door with my dog where I have several quiet country lanes to choose from for a walk. And plenty of sticks for my dog to carry.

However, on one of my recent walks I came across a far from idyllic scene.

A man was felling some trees for firewood using a chainsaw. His teenage son was helping him. Neither of them was wearing any form of protection.