Using a chainsaw without proper training and safety gear is potentially lethal

The lockdown has reminded me of how lucky I am to be living in beautiful Donegal. I can go straight out my front door with my dog where I have several quiet country lanes to choose from for a walk. And plenty of sticks for my dog to carry.

However, on one of my recent walks I came across a far from idyllic scene.

A man was felling some trees for firewood using a chainsaw. His teenage son was helping him. Neither of them was wearing any form of protection.

It reminded me of another occasion several years ago when I drove into a farmer's yard.

The farmer was cutting up a tree log lying on a concrete yard surface. Wearing an overall and rubber wellingtons, he had one foot on the tree log and was using the tip of the chainsaw to split the log lengthwise towards his foot!

That scene gave me the heebie-jeebies: so many things could easily have gone wrong.

Contrary to what most people believe, the major cause of timber-related accidents is being struck by falling trees or branches while felling trees.

Appropriate training in chainsaw use and the wearing of suitable protective clothing to protect against such injuries is essential.

Chainsaw users should protect themselves against being cut by the saw, being hit by timber and exposure to noise and vibration.

The Health and Safety Authority is very clear: "If you find you cannot meet the competency/training requirements or don't have all the personal protective equipment for chainsaw work activities, then you must engage the services of a competent chainsaw provider", rather than attempting the work yourself.

So, what does this entail?

Risk assessment

First of all, complete a written risk assessment prior to starting work.

This is not as silly as it sounds as it makes you think about the issues and risks involved and how to stay safe.

For instance, do you have a charged-up phone with you to ring for assistance if required? Will you be able to provide the exact location where you are cutting trees?

Training

It is a great idea to do an accredited chainsaw training course and complete the assessment suitable for the chainsaw work to be done.

Chainsaw courses with various levels of training are available. Discuss your particular requirements with the training provider before undertaking the training.

Most basic training will require about five days, including assessment.

Yes, it is costly but it is money well spent. I believe that no-one should consider using a chainsaw without having completed a five-day training course.

Can you name all the various safety features on a chainsaw? Watch a short video on www.teagasc.ie/forestry to find out.

Personal Protective Equipment

It is also very important that suitable protective clothing and equipment is worn when using a chainsaw - no matter how small the job.

Modern personal protective equipment (PPE) is durable and could prevent death or serious long-term injury. See the panel for full details of the required PPE.

However, PPE cannot provide complete protection against cuts from chainsaws or from falling trees.

Using chainsaws also exposes operators to high levels of noise and hand/arm vibration which can lead to hearing loss and conditions such as vibration white finger.

Make sure to have a first aid kit to hand and never work alone. Check your farm insurance cover to ensure that chainsaw work is covered.

Your insurance company may well insist that you complete a chainsaw course before using a chainsaw, wear the correct safety gear and that a second person is present at all times.

Watch a short video on www.teagasc.ie/forestry for an overview of all essential PPE.

Is the above over the top? I don't think so.

Chainsaws are an excellent and indispensable tool on the farm but they are also dangerous and accidents do happen.

Isn't it funny that we all know of a neighbour who got hurt using a saw? Make sure that it won't be you!

More information on chainsaw safety and of chainsaw training providers can be found on www.teagasc.ie/forestry or visit www.hsa.ie

Steven Meyen is a Teagasc forestry advisor email: s.meyen@teagasc.ie





Protection essentials and chainsaw safety checks

While no Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) can provide 100pc protection against injuries from chainsaws, the following should be used:

* Safety helmet (complying with EN 397).

* Eye protection (mesh visor complying with EN 1731 or safety glasses to EN 166).

* Hearing protection (complying with EN 352).

* Gloves (complying with EN 381-7).

* Leg protection incorporating chain-clogging material (complying with EN 381-5).

* Protective boots with good grip and protective guarding at front vamp and instep (complying with EN 381-345).

* Non-snag outer clothing. The use of high-visibility clothing may also be appropriate.

* These items should bear the chainsaw logos and show the chain speed to which they have been tested.

* Each person should carry a personal first-aid kit including a large wound dressing.

* Hand-cleaning material such as waterless skin cleanser or soap, water and paper towels should be readily available.





Safety checklist

* Complete a risk assessment before commencing the work.

* Ensure that you are competent or have successfully completed an appropriate chainsaw training course, including an assessment.

* Wear the correct Personal Protective Equipment.

* Make sure that any person helping out is also competent and wearing the correct PPE.