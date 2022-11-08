Up to 66pc premiums boost to spark major forestry growth

Premiums for planting trees are to be increased by between 46pc and 66pc and extended to 20 years for farmers, the Government announced last week.

The payment hikes are set to be accompanied by a host of new measures and incentives in an updated Forestry Programme.

It comes amid record low planting rates in recent years and rock-bottom farmer confidence in forestry on the back of recent chaos with the forestry licensing system.

The forest premium payment rates and duration have increased, offering farmers the potential of earning a premium payment of up to €1,142 per hectare for 20 years, depending on the forest type planted.

Farmers that plant a mixed conifer forest will be paid €746 per hectare (an increase from €510) for 20 years, which is the equivalent of a payment of just under €15,000.

Reacting to the launch of the new Forestry Programme, Mark McAuley, Director of Forest Industries Ireland, said it was a massive vote of confidence in the future of the forestry sector.

“The new forestry premiums are a huge step up from the old programme,” said Mr McAuley (right). “A farmer will now get over €220,000 for planting 10 hectares of native woodland, up from €100,000 under the last programme. For commercial forest, the new payments add up to nearly €150,000, up from €77,000.”

The proposed new measures in the programme includes a 20pc native species component being mandatory for all conifer forest types, including Sitka spruce.

The annual broadleaf target is set to be increased from 30pc to 35pc of total annual planting.

A new measure called ‘emergent forest’ will be offered under the Afforestation Scheme, providing €350/ha per year for the retention and appropriate management of suitable areas of ‘scrub’.

Further, the creation of a Native Tree Area Scheme is proposed, reflecting new laws which facilitate small-scale planting of native tree areas without the need to first obtain an afforestation licence. Farmers will be paid €1,103 under this measure.

The new programme is also set to offer seven years of premiums to forest owners on a pilot basis in limited circumstances, who are out of premium payments or never received a grant payment for their forest.

Owners will be paid these premiums where actions are undertaken that promote the longer-term sustainable management of forests.

A new Forests for Water measure will see farmers grant-aided and paid premiums of €1,142/ha per year for the creation of native forests in targeted areas, with the specific objective of protecting water from significant pressures, while payments for agroforestry will increase by 50pc to €975/ha for 10 years.

Support for farmers with forests affected by ash dieback or storm damage is also signalled in the new programme.

Minister of State with responsibility for Forestry, Senator Pippa Hackett, said she was delighted to have secured a package of €1.318bn for forestry.

“This will support the biggest and best-funded forestry programme ever in Ireland. It comes at an appropriate time, given the urgency of taking climate mitigation measures,” she said.

IFA Forestry Chair Jason Fleming said the increases in the forest premium payments, as well as the extension of the premium payment to 20 years, would certainly encourage more farmers to look at forestry as an option on their farm.

However, he also stressed that increased premiums alone would not be enough and the minister needed to continue to work with farmers to restore confidence, particularly around the ash dieback and the licensing system.