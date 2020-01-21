The drive is on to breed ash dieback tolerant trees

Teagasc researchers hope disease-resistant seeds and healthy ash clones will halt the march of the disease, writes Miguel Nemesio Gorriz

Damaging: Trees with missing canopy due to the effect of ash dieback
There are 25,000 hectares of ash forests in this country and 450,000 hectares of hedgerows, in which ash trees are a major component - and the majority of the ash trees in Ireland will be severely affected by ash dieback in the next decade.

In many cases, affected trees will eventually collapse and die.

Ash dieback is an invasive forest disease caused by the fungus Hymenoscyphus fraxineus, which originated in eastern Asia and was first confirmed in Ireland in 2012.

There are high costs involved in removing diseased ash trees next to roads, railways or public spaces, where they pose a risk to the public. British experts published research last year which predicted the cost of the disease there over the next decade would run to £15bn.

And there are other costs associated with the loss of ash trees in the landscape. Ash trees provide support to a large range of insect, bird and microbial species, and are an essential part of the Irish landscape.

While protocols are in place to mitigate the impact of ash dieback in current forests, Teagasc is also working on long-term solutions that will allow healthy ash trees to be a part of the Irish landscape.

A small proportion of ash trees (1-2pc) show natural tolerance to ash dieback.

Teagasc has a collection of 200 ash genotypes that could be used to breed ash dieback-resistant seeds.

Production of tolerant seed is a long-term programme that could take up to 15-20 years.

While tolerant seed is being tested and produced, research on the production of tolerant ash clones is also being carried out at Teagasc.

Work on understanding what makes some ash trees tolerant is being done by using metabolomics to study the chemical composition of tolerant trees in collaboration with the Max Planck Institute in Germany.

A collaboration with the Royal Botanic Gardens Kew in the UK is focused on the development of genetic markers for tolerance to ash dieback.

Both chemical and genetic markers will allow breeders to identify easily which trees are truly tolerant to ash dieback and will speed up the breeding process.

Teagasc also has a collaboration with the Lithuanian Institute of Forestry to naturally screen 1,000 Irish ash genotypes for tolerance to ash dieback.

Miguel Nemesio Gorriz is a research officer with Teagasc

