Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

The benefits of growing quality trees in hedgerows

Trees offer shelter and a stock-proof barrier as well as boosting biodiversity and providing timber income

Kevin O&rsquo;Connell of Teagasc explains that quality timber such as wild cherry here can be successfully grown within hedgerows Expand

Close

Kevin O&rsquo;Connell of Teagasc explains that quality timber such as wild cherry here can be successfully grown within hedgerows

Kevin O’Connell of Teagasc explains that quality timber such as wild cherry here can be successfully grown within hedgerows

Kevin O’Connell of Teagasc explains that quality timber such as wild cherry here can be successfully grown within hedgerows

Steven Meyen

I’m lucky that during lockdown I can walk straight out my front door and go for walk up a nice, quiet country lane. On the day I’m writing this, the weather isn’t great, but I was amazed the difference a few roadside trees can make.

Sections along the lane where there are trees in the roadside hedges are so much more sheltered, with less rain and wind. I can now fully appreciate why animals (and crops) enjoy such shelter.

And that is the point my colleague Kevin O’Connell made in a recent video: trees can add so much to farm hedges.

Most Watched

Privacy