Teagasc launches one-on-one forestry clinics

Teagasc is launching a series of one-on-one forestry clinics in January for farmers looking information about establishing forestry on their farm.

Teagasc will run a nationwide series of Forestry Advisory Clinics between the January 21 and February 1 promoting the establishment and management of forestry as a sustainable and rewarding land use on Irish farms.

These one-to-one clinics will be held in Teagasc offices around the country on specific dates, where a consultation with an experienced forestry adviser can be arranged by appointment.

Prior booking of a one-to-one forestry consultation is essential: to book your free consultation, please see table below for clinic dates and contact details. Please bring maps and other relevant information on the day to optimise the advisory experience and outcome.

The Forestry Programme offers landowners many options in relation to forest establishment with a range of attractive grants and annual premium categories available.

A land use change to forestry, like any new farm enterprise, will raise many questions. A consultation with your Teagasc forestry adviser will provide independent and objective advice, empowering you to make informed decisions on many relevant issues including the following:

Opportunities for farmers and other landowners under the Forestry Programme 2014-2020

Available grants and premiums

Interaction with other farm schemes, e.g. BPS, GLAS, etc.

How forestry can improve farm income and the environment

How to apply and get the job done right first time

What to expect from you forest crop; harvesting and timber sales

Although the emphasis for the upcoming clinics is on new planting; existing forest owners, regardless of what stage their forest is at, can also avail of this opportunity to pick up valuable management tips.