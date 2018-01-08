Tax-free forestry payments issue to 7,300 applicants

Some 7,300 tax-free forest premium applications have been paid this week amounting to €27.8m.

Andrew Doyle, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with responsibility for Forestry, has announced the release of the first bulk payment of the annual forestry premiums for 2018.

The payments are currently being issued to forest owners who applied through the Department’s online services website www.agfood.ie. Minister Doyle said this is a significant investment in rural Ireland.

He said the Department will continue to process online applications for 2018 forest premiums as they are received, with payments continuing on a weekly basis throughout the year. “This first payment is for applications received online which shows the benefit of applying online for forest owners. I would encourage others to consider this option in future”.