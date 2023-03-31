Some forestry companies may need a rescue package with planting at a standstill – TD

Some forestry companies may need rescue packages to survive amid a 'standstill' in planting, Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill has said.

The planting rate is down 75% on this time last year, with only 94 hectares of new forests established this year according to recent Department of Agriculture figures.

Speaking in the Dail yesterday, the Chairman of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee said with the new Forestry Programme awaiting EU approval afforestation has come to a 'complete standstill..

"It will be 2024 before companies involved in forestry will experience the financial benefit of the new programme.

"Contractors, nurseries, professional foresters and so on have a serious cashflow problem.

"It is essential that we keep these businesses afloat because, in the context of the forestry programme, they will play a key part in helping us to meet climate action targets," he said.

Expand Close Jackie Cahill / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jackie Cahill

While Cahill said he recognised that the delay was outside the control of Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, he said it was causing huge financial pressure for the companies in question and called on the Minister to put a package in place to assist them with their cashflow problems.

Responding, Minsiter McConalogue said the Government continue to engage with the European Commission in regard to submitting the forestry programme and getting as quick a reply as possible.

"In the meantime, the radically increased new premium rates of up to 66% are now in place under a temporary scheme.

"Farmers have been in a position to plant under this scheme since January and receive those increased premiums for up to 20 years. That is five extra years. There will be four years for farm families.

"That is in place, but we also are working to get the long-term scheme in place. There is a strong future for the sector," he said.

It comes as IFA Farm Forestry Chair Jason Fleming met with Minister McConalogue yesterday to convey farmers’ frustrations with forestry. He said delays in resolving issues continue to undermine confidence.

“It is now nearly five months since the new Forestry Programme with funding of €1.3bn was announced, yet approval is still pending. The delays will have serious implications for the targets set out in the Climate Action Plan 2023 to plant 8,000 hectares per annum up to 2025,” he said.

Fleming said the Minister encouraged farmers with technical approval to plant under the Interim Afforestation Scheme (via General De Minimis) and avail of the higher grants and premiums announced under the new programme.

There are approx. 1,000 afforestation applications to plant 7,600 hectares currently in the system that satisfy this requirement.

The IFA Farm Forestry Chair said that the requirement for farmers to set aside 35% of land area to non-productive areas (20% broadleaf planting and 15% areas of biodiversity enhancement) while only receiving a payment on the land for 20 years was a barrier to those considering planting.

“Farmers need to paid on this land beyond the 20 years and compensated for the loss of timber earnings. The pilot Payment for Ecosystem Service announced under the programme is positive but we need to see this expanded and paid beyond the seven years proposed.”