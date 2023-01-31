Rural Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs abstain from vote on forestry deal

All rural-based Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs abstained or were absent from a vote that called on Government to “immediately halt” a controversial 12,000ha forestry deal between Coillte and UK asset manager Gresham House.

The motion, tabled by Sinn Féin, also called on Government “to publish the new forestry strategy as a matter of urgency” and to ensure the new strategy prioritises afforestation “by local communities, farmers, landowners, and public bodies above investment management ventures”.

It also sought “a review the Government’s 2022 forestry licensing throughput”, to “set an ambitious licensing target for 2023” and a commitment “to meeting licencing targets for both Coillte and non-Coillte applicants”.

While the non-legally binding motion was passed by the Dáil with 55 TDs voting in favour, some 64 Government TDs declined to vote either for or against the motion, with a further 35 cross-party TDs absent from the vote on Wednesday night.

Some prominent rural TDs that abstained included: Agriculture Committee chairman Jackie Cahill (FF), Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue (FF), junior Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon (FG), and former agriculture ministers Michael Creed (FG), Simon Coveney (FG), Barry Cowen (FF) and Dara Calleary (FF).

Mayo’s Michael Ring (FG) and Galway East’s Anne Rabbitte (FF) also declined to vote; while those absent included Independents Michael Lowry, Verona Murphy, Denis Naughton, Alan Kelly, Marian Harkin; plus, party leaders Leo Varadkar (FG), Micheál Martin (FF) and Mary Lou McDonald (SF).

The five TDs that voted against the motion were rural Independents Danny Healy Rae, Michael Healy Rae, Mattie McGrath, Michael Collins, and Richard O’Donoghue.

It follows the issuing of numerous strong statements of opposition to the deal from many of the above-named TDs in recent weeks.

Several Sinn Féin, Social Democrat, Labour, People Before Profit, and other Independent TDs supported the motion including Matt Carthy (SF), Michael Fitzmaurice (I), Carol Nolan (I), Richard Boyd Barrett (PBP), Holly Cairns (SD), and Ivana Bacik (L).

Hours beforehand, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue confirmed to the Agriculture Committee that the €200m deal, that will allow international private investors to enter the Irish forestry market backed by Department subsidies, “is done”.

He said he was informed by Coillte of the sign-off on December 16 admitting his attention did not turn to the matter until early January.

Joined by Minister Pippa Hackett and Department forestry officials, he also confirmed the €1.3bn Forestry Programme (2023-2027) is yet to be ratified for EU State aid approval meaning no new scheme for planting or Ash dieback support is currently available to farmers – unless a licence was granted by December 31, 2022.

Mr Fitzmaurice questioned the timeline stating 1,100ac went under the hammer in Tipperary last July with that land then registered into the new fund on December 23 – 12 days after Coillte told committee it was in “advanced talks” with an unnamed third party.

“You said you were made aware on December 16 – could you believe anything would move that fast in Ireland… do you believe someone has misled you?” he asked.

Minister McConalogue replied: “I’ve no reason to believe anyone has misled me, I don’t know the detail of the one you’re referring to, all I can say is Coillte wrote to me on December 16 indicating that Coillte has already signed the deal.”

Asked of any concern regarding sapling stocks in nurseries and whether trees may need to be imported to fulfil planting orders, Minister Hackett replied:

“Absolutely there could be a problem especially with broadleaves... I know my Department has engaged with a particular nursery in relation to this to tease out what options we could do.”

Results of Motion on Forestry

