Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Rural Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs abstain from vote on forestry deal

Sinn Féin motion called on Government to “immediately halt” a controversial 12,000ha forestry deal between Coillte and UK asset manager Gresham House

Controversial: The motion, tabled by Sinn Féin, called on Government to &ldquo;immediately halt&rdquo; a 12,000ha forestry deal between Coillte and UK asset manager Gresham House. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Close

Controversial: The motion, tabled by Sinn Féin, called on Government to &ldquo;immediately halt&rdquo; a 12,000ha forestry deal between Coillte and UK asset manager Gresham House. Photo: Roger Jones

Controversial: The motion, tabled by Sinn Féin, called on Government to “immediately halt” a 12,000ha forestry deal between Coillte and UK asset manager Gresham House. Photo: Roger Jones

Controversial: The motion, tabled by Sinn Féin, called on Government to “immediately halt” a 12,000ha forestry deal between Coillte and UK asset manager Gresham House. Photo: Roger Jones

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

All rural-based Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs abstained or were absent from a vote that called on Government to “immediately halt” a controversial 12,000ha forestry deal between Coillte and UK asset manager Gresham House.

The motion, tabled by Sinn Féin, also called on Government “to publish the new forestry strategy as a matter of urgency” and to ensure the new strategy prioritises afforestation “by local communities, farmers, landowners, and public bodies above investment management ventures”.

Most Watched

Privacy