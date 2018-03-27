Ombudsman upholds forestry contractor case after farmer pulls out of contract
The Ombudsman has ruled in favour of a forestry contractor in his case against the Forestry service over an unpaid premium.
The contractor planted a forest on behalf of a farmer and had a five year contract to maintain the forest.
In return he was to receive the forest premium from the Forest Service. The agreement could only be revoked if both parties agreed.
However, the year after the forest had been planted, the farmer told the Forest Service that he had maintained the forest himself and that the agreement had been revoked.
The Forest Service paid the premium to the farmer.
The complainant was unaware of this until he contacted the Forest Service to seek payment of the premium.
He considered that the Forest Service should honour the agreement and seek repayment from the farmer.
In his examination of the case the Ombudsman said the contractor had a contract which could only be revoked with his agreement.