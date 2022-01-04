No disclosure of taxpayer money used in forestry crisis

The Department of Agriculture refuses to disclose the amount of taxpayer money that has been spent on addressing Ireland’s forestry licence crisis throughout 2021 and 2020.

Over the last two months, the Department has avoided several Farming Independent queries seeking a full breakdown of this expenditure by resource, including related staff costs and monies used to commission reports and reviews into the licensing system.

It comes as Forestry Minister Pippa Hackett last week published the third interim report on the implementation of Project Woodland, which was set up to tackle the administrative debacle.

While the report highlights that 4,000 licences for felling, planting and roads were issued in 2021, up 60pc on the 2,400 licences issued in 2020, the Department failed to meet its own target to approve 4,500 licences.

“We have issued 4,000 licences this year [2021] and exceeded expectations by licensing 8.4 million cubic metres of timber, the highest on record,” said Minister Hackett. “Our output on forest roads was equally impressive, with 260km licensed, double our target.

“I know of course that output on the afforestation side is still very low, but my Department is prioritising it and will soon be producing more ambitious projections for licensing for 2022, with a focus on afforestation.”

But Teige Ryan, Chairman of the Social, Economic, Environmental Forestry Association (SEEFA), an alliance of private forestry professionals, described the update as “smoke and mirrors”.

“2020 does not give an accurate picture of the status of the forestry licensing system,” said Mr Ryan. “The minister has stated that they ‘exceeded all expectations’ yet their own soft target was 4,500 licences, which was only revised to 4,000 in the last quarter.

“Project Woodland evolved from the Mackinnon and O’Hara reports, commissioned for solutions to increase afforestation licences, yet on the first page of the interim report, it is stated that ‘afforestation licensing is still lagging’.

“Therefore, SEEFA sees the statement of ‘significant progress’ as a fallacy or, at best, smoke and mirrors.

“The lack of afforestation licences is the elephant in the room of Project Woodland.”





Output

He said there is “zero correlation” between Project Woodland and the Department’s licensing output.

“As a member of Working Group One (WG1) of Project Woodland, I can categorically state that the breakdown of licences issued bears no resemblance to the repeated requests of WG1 to issue afforestation licences, which continues to be ignored.”

He called on Minister Hackett to issue a comparison of the licence output versus the actual requirement of the industry for licences and scheme approvals.

“If the minister cannot answer this question, which unfortunately she has not done so to date, how can the minister and her department issue projections for 2022 based on the requirements of industry?”