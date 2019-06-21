Forests transformed into recreational spaces and new woodlands to encourage native species and diversity are part of a plan announced by Coillte.

Forests transformed into recreational spaces and new woodlands to encourage native species and diversity are part of a plan announced by Coillte.

New woodlands to pave way for diversity are planned by Coillte

FORESTS transformed into recreational spaces and new woodlands to encourage native species and diversity are part of a plan announced by Coillte.

Ireland's largest commercial forestry company is to establish a non-profit entity, Coillte Nature, with specific focus on the environment and non-commercial forests.

The entity will oversee the conversion of some forests currently used for commercial purposes into recreational forests as part of a €5m funding programme.

In addition, it will target the delivery of new woodlands facilitating species diversity and biodiversity, as part of the Government's forestry programme.

In implementing its plans, Coillte Nature will collaborate with other organisations through joint ventures.

Nine Coillte forests in the Dublin area - Ticknock, Barnaslingan, Carrickgolligan, Kilmashogue, Ballyedmonduff, Massey's Wood, Hell Fire, Cruagh and Tibradden - will be the first to be converted to forests where the primary purpose is recreation and biodiversity.

Irish Independent