New online trading platform for buyers and sellers of timber, forestry land and harvesting rights

A new online trading platform for forestry trading, bringing buyers and sellers of timber, forestry land and harvesting rights together at regular online auctions has been launched.

Tradeforusforestry.com, a joint venture between agritech provider, tradeforus.com and timber harvesting company, Euroforest Ireland, will facilitate sellers to post lots and buyers to bid online on auction days.

The first auction will take place on March 10.

A range of lots including timber sales and freehold land from a range of counties have been listed on the website by prospective sellers in recent days with further lots expected to be listed daily in advance of the auction.

By using tradeforusforestry.com, its backers say forestry buyers and sellers can avoid the excessive costs, confusion, and delays that come with traditional forestry trading, particularly in timber sales.

All those wishing to participate and view the online auction must complete a simple registration in advance, enabling them to view further details on the various lots for sale and fully participate in the auction.

The deadline for registrations is 7 March at 3pm. All auctions will be independently audited and overseen by leading financial advisory experts, ifac.

Michael Broderick, Chief Executive, tradeforusforestry.com said online trading is increasing across all aspects of the agri sector, delivering savings in time and money and simplifying buying and selling.

“Now, we want to bring similar advantages to buyers and sellers of timber, forestry land and harvesting rights.

“Forestry is a sector we identified as lacking in trading options for buyers and sellers alike. Over half of the country’s forestry stock is privately owned. The volume of timber from such private forest owners is set to almost double to 2.5 million tonnes within three years. By 2026, privately owned forestry volumes will surpass the volume overseen by Coillte on behalf of the State. Volumes are expected to exceed four million tonnes by 2031.

“Those in the forestry sector have consistently faced challenges to buying and selling timber, often resulting in harvest losses. Without suitable resources, identifying forestry lots can be complex. Now, we are removing these complexities, bringing buyers and sellers together in a streamlined way," he said.