New forestry group meets amid license backlog

The Minister of State in the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett, has this afternoon hosted the first meeting of a newly formed Forestry Policy Group.

It comes after a proposed first meeting was cancelled due to misgivings over stakeholder seats and over 4,500 forestry licenses remain in an application backlog.

The meeting of the stakeholder group, established by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett to deal with the forestry crisis, was originally scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 19.

However, it is understood the meeting was cancelled due to frustration over the number of seats provided for farmer representation. It is understood the IFA – the only farm lobby group with input on farm forestry – was offered just one seat at the table. The Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors was not invited to contribute, nor was representation for the country’s forestry producer groups.

Minister Hackett said after this week's meeting that there is an ambitious agenda for forestry and if it's delivered on all those who share the common goal of developing a sustainable Forestry model must share their perspectives, trust each other and work together.

The new group is made up of members from a wide range of organisations from the forestry sector including nursery, sawmill and contractor representation, as well as environmental NGOs, and representatives from community, farmers and growers. In addition, a range of relevant State bodies are also participating in the group.

Online Editors