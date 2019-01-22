Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Andrew Doyle today announced the opening of three new support measures to support biodiversity of Irish forests.

New deer fencing grant among measures to support biodiversity of Irish forests

A new scheme to support ‘Continuous Cover Forestry’, (CCF), which allows for the production of commercial timber while retaining forest cover at all times.

Continuous Cover Forestry (CCF) is an alternative forest management approach where the forest canopy is maintained at one or more levels without clearfelling. T

he distinctive element of CCF is the avoidance of clearfelling areas greater than 0.25 ha or more than two tree heights wide without the retention of some mature trees.

These systems are generally associated with natural regeneration but natural regeneration can be supplemented by planting if required.

The scheme is limited to 30 projects (maximum 10 hectares in size) up until the end of the Forestry Programme 2014 – 2020.

Approval will be on a first come first served basis, once specified documents have been submitted. In this regard, ecosystem services that could serve the wider public interest must be clearly set out in the Transformation Management Plan.

The scheme will comprise of CCF Transformation Management Plan that will run for a period of 12 years with three instalments of €750 occurring at intervals throughout the 12 year period.