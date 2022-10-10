More tips for growing trees from seed

I have been taken aback by the response to last month’s article on growing trees from seed, with a lot people looking for more detailed information regarding particular species.

So this month, I will give a couple of examples of how to grow some popular trees from seed successfully.

Growing trees from seed is a bit like cooking a meal: you’re following a ‘recipe’ that works for you. Although each tree species may have particular requirements for successful germination, you will discover that particular ‘recipes’ work better for you.

Below are a few recipes that you may like to try out.

Read More

Oak

Most queries I received related to oak.

September to November is the best time to collect acorns. You can expect abundant acorns every two to five years.

Discard the first ones to fall. You should be able to find and collect many acorns once there has been a frost.

Expand Close Acorns on oak leaves / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Acorns on oak leaves

Do a float test and discard any that float, have been nibbled or are damaged. Immediately following collection, sow one acorn per milk carton.

Push the acorn on its side into the compost to a depth of your thumb’s nail, cover with compost and protect.

Beech mast is dealt with similar to oak but don’t sow as deeply as oak.

Read More

Hawthorn

Hawthorn came a close second to oak. Collect the haws in September or October once the berries are fully ripe. That means the berries should have a nice deep even red colour.

Expand Close Ripe hawthorn haws / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ripe hawthorn haws

Macerate to remove pulp from seeds, then mix the seeds with composted bark and sand and carry out a controlled temperature treatment.

This means that if the haws were collected in late September for instance, then store the haws warm into early November and then chill until late February in time for sowing late February / early March.

Guelder rose

Gather the beautiful glossy, bright-red berries in August or September before they are fully ripe.

Store in plastic bags until partly rotten. Then separate seed from flesh by washing. Sow immediately and cover with 2cm of soil. Germination can be quite erratic.

Read More

Wych elm

September is generally a good time to collect tree seed but wych elm’s winged seeds need to be collected in the spring (usually in May).

Expand Close Wych elm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Wych elm

Sow immediately, cover the seeds lightly with compost and keep moist.

Scots pine

Scots pine tends to have a good seed year every other year. Collect cones from November to February before they open.

Put the cones in a paper bag and keep in a warm room (20-22°C) until they open and the seeds drop out. Shake the bag once in a while. Store seed in a sealed container in the fridge.

In late January / early February, mix the seeds evenly with medium and return to the fridge to chill. Sow late February / early March, cover the seeds lightly and keep moist.

Growing trees from seed is very satisfying and makes fantastic personal gifts to family and friends. Why not celebrate the birth of a child or remember a loved one by planting a tree you grew yourself from seed?

Talking Timber 2022

Talking Timber, Teagasc’s annual timber marketing event, supports forest owners in harvesting conifer forests. In its tenth year, this year’s theme is ‘Supplying Sustainable Timber Products’.

After two ‘virtual’ years, Talking Timber is back live and will take place on Tuesday, October 25 at the Racket Hall

Hotel, Roscrea, Co Tipperary, from 10am to 2.30.

The event will focus on the ability of conifer forests to supply the market with high-quality, sustainable timber products..

The event is free but prior online registration is required at www.teagasc.ie/talkingtimber

Many private forests produce high-quality, large-volume logs. It is important to keep an eye on what this timber is used for beyond the sawmill and what the market sees as important.

Understanding the qualities and potential of timber can inform forest management decisions to supply what the market and society requires.

The programme will include:

■ Networking opportunities with timber buyers.

■ Log and timber products display (by Forest Industries Ireland).

■ Presentations on selling timber and what the market requires.

■ Q&A session.

For further information, contact your local Teagasc forestry advisor or visit www.teagasc.ie/talkingtimber



Steven Meyen is a Teagasc forestry advisor based in Ballybofey; steven.meyen@teagasc.ie