Massive increase in payments for planting forests

The Government has today announced a massive increase in the payments land owners can receive for planting forestry.

Premiums for planting trees are to be increased by between 46pc and 66pc and extended to 20 years for farmers.

The proposed investment by the Government of €1.3 billion in Irish forestry comes amid record planting rates in recent years and an urgent need to add forestry as a climate mitigation measure.

The Taoiseach, Micheál Martin said the commitment by the Government to such a substantial financial package reflects the seriousness with which we view the climate change and biodiversity challenges, which affect all of society.

"Forestry is at the heart of delivering on our sustainability goals and strong support is needed to encourage engagement from all our stakeholders in reaching our objectives."

Minister of State with responsibility for Forestry, Senator Pippa Hackett said one of the main aims of the new programe is to re-engage farmers in afforestation.

"I’m delighted therefore to be proposing a new 20-year premium term exclusively for farmers, as well as introducing a new small-scale native woodland scheme which will allow farmers to plant up to 1 hectare of native woodland on farmland and along watercourses outside of the forestry licensing process.”

The proposed new Forestry Programme is currently out to public consultation as part of the Strategic Environmental Assessment and Appropriate Assessment process.

Proposed new measures include a 20pc native species component being mandatory for all conifer forest types including Sitka spruce.

The annual broadleaf target is set to be increased from 30pc to 35pc of total annual planting.

A new measure called 'emergent forest' will be offered under the Afforestation Scheme providing support for the retention and appropriate management of suitable areas of ‘scrub’.

Further the creation of a Native Tree Area Scheme is proposed reflecting new laws which facilitate small-scale planting of native tree areas without the need to first obtain an afforestation licence.

The new programme is also set to offer 7 years of premiums to Forest Owners on a pilot basis in limited circumstances who are out of premium payments or never received a grant payment for their forest.

Owners will be paid these premiums where actions are undertaken that promote the longer-term sustainable management of forests.

Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue said Ireland is approaching a new and exciting period for forestry.

"The new Forestry Programme will drive a new and brighter future for forestry, for farmers and for our climate.”

"We intend to increase premiums for planting trees by between 46% and 66% and to extend the premium period from 15 to 20 years for farmers.

The new Programme will be 100% Exchequer funded and is subject to State Aid approval from the EU Commission.