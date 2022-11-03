Farming

Farming

Massive increase in payments for planting forests

Forestry planting rates have collapsed in recent years Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

The Government has today announced a massive increase in the payments land owners can receive for planting forestry.

Premiums for planting trees are to be increased by between 46pc and 66pc and extended to 20 years for farmers.

