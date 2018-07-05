Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 5 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Massive fire destroys hundreds of acres of forestry on the Slievebloom Mountains

The blaze took off yesterday at around midday
The blaze took off yesterday at around midday

Ryan Nugent

A MASSIVE fire on Slievebloom Mountains has already destroyed hundreds of hectares of forestry and caused millions of euro worth of damage, the head of Coillte’s forestry division has said.

Gerard Murphy said they have been dealing with a large number of forest and gorse fires on the mountain between Laois and Offaly is by far the biggest.

He warned the public to be careful when disposing the likes of cigarette butts as any spark could light up a whole forest.

“We have a range of flora and fauna in that part so there is not only commercial damage but significant environmental damage in these areas, together with the social damage, the smoke that is permeating down here, that also causes problems,” he said.

The blaze took off yesterday at around midday, with chief fire officer at Laois Fire and Rescue, Declan Power saying smoke travelled all the way out to the motorway by yesterday evening.

He said that no fires should be lit in any circumstances.

“There is a red fire warning in place, so at home, out in the countryside, do not light a fire in those circumstances,” he said.

“Don’t burn rubbish, don’t light a bbq...Anything that can cause a fire because if you light a fire at home and the wind picks up the ditches are dry, your grass is dry, there is a potential for fire spreading anywhere,” he added.

Also Read

The Defence Forces were refueling their helicopter in Athlone in order to come and drop water over the fire following earlier drops of 1200 litres per drop - filling up from a nearby lake.

Fire fighters and Defence Forces were on the ground on Slievebloom and it is expected to take a number of days to put the fire out.

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Opinion: An ecological menace that's out of control at a park near you
Agriculture emissions are projected to increase by between 3-4pc by 2020 and 6-7pc by 2030 on current levels based on an expansion of animal numbers, particularly for the dairy herd.

Greenhouse gas levels set to rise as dairy expansion continues
Stock image

Couple lose their challenge to wind farm being built near their home
Bringing in the turf for winter Williamstown Bog Co. Westmeath. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Peat companies appeal turf cutting exemption decision

European Investment Bank backs first project to encourage Continuous Cover...
Soldiers Hill at Garlow Cross Near Navan. Localman Liam McCarthy looks through the tipped rubbish. Pic: Seamus Farrelly

Calls for illegal dumpers to be named and shamed

Farmers warned felling licences taking a year to process - IFA


Top Stories

Bobby Miller, chairman of the Irish Grain Growers Group, makes his point at a previous protest at the Guinness Hop Store in Dublin. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Targeted CAP payments needed to halt tillage decline, warn growers
Substantial grants are available from the TAMS scheme for farms buildings such as slatted houses.

Department says just under €1m in farm building grant approvals has now...
The 105ac farm at Balreask, Carlanstown, Kells in Co Meath came with a derelict house

VIDEO: Clinton family expand their dairy operations in Meath
A large IFA contingent in Brussels to discuss CAP2020.

Farmers face €3,000 income cut under CAP budget proposals
Full pens at the mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Viewing restrictions at marts 'not reasonable' and 'compo culture' at...
 Stock photo

Man used republican paramilitaries to get brother to sign over family farm,...
From left: Wilson’s Country chairman Angus Wilson, Comber potato grower Hugh Chambers and Wilson’s agronomist Stuart Meredith

'If potatoes don't get water within the next fortnight, we are looking at a very...