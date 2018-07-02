Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 2 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Leitrim and Cork dominate forestry stakes, new figures show

Currently, forest covers 11pc of Ireland's land
Currently, forest covers 11pc of Ireland's land
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

New figures about the national forest estate show that the national forest estate is expanding and has now reached 11pc of the total land area.

Key findings of the third National Forest Inventory completed in 2017 show that Leitrim is the county with the highest percentage of forest cover (18.9pc), while Cork has the largest forest area (90,020 ha).

The national forest estate is still expanding and has now reached 11pc of the total land area, with a wide variety of forest types present. The total forest area has increased from 697,842 hectares (ha) in 2006 to 770,020 ha in 2017.

The increase in area is a result of afforestation and the inclusion of pre-existing forests for the first time during the third NFI cycle.

Over half (50.8pc) of forests are in public ownership and 378,663 ha (49.2pc) are in private ownership. The share of private forests in the national forest estate has increased by over 6pc since 2006.

Conifer species are the dominant species present, representing 71.2pc of the stocked forest area while broadleaved species accounted for 28.7pc of the area. The share of broadleaf species in the national forest estate has increased by 3pc between 2013 and 2017.

In general, the forest estate is young with nearly half (44.9%) of the stocked forest estate less than 20 years of age, the report states.

The total growing stock volume of Irish forests is estimated to be over 116 million m³, an increase of over 19 million m³ on 2012. Gross mean annual volume increment between 2013 and 2017 was 8.4 million m³ per year, while the mean annual standing volume felled within this period was 4.9 million m3 per year.

Also Read

Since 2013, 36,447 ha of forest were thinned for the first time. Overall, the area thinned and clearfelled between 2013 and 2017 increased by 11pc and 17pc, respectively, which is a positive trend for wood mobilisation.

It also said that the national forest estate is an important and expanding sink for carbon, at 312m tonnes. Based on the NFI data, Ireland’s forests have removed an average of 3.8 Mt of carbon dioxide equivalents per year from the atmosphere over the period 2007 to 2016.

This carbon resource has proven to be of pivotal significance in Ireland achieving its Kyoto target under the first commitment period of 2008-2012, it says.

There is an important biodiversity resource within Irish forests, with many non-tree plant species and lichens frequent across the forest estate. Large quantities of deadwood are present within the forest, with over 10.4 million m3 of deadwood present.

Overall, the forest estate appears healthy. While nearly half (44.1pc) of stocked forest areas displayed signs of forest damage present, the severity of the damage was low.

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Opinion: An ecological menace that's out of control at a park near you
Agriculture emissions are projected to increase by between 3-4pc by 2020 and 6-7pc by 2030 on current levels based on an expansion of animal numbers, particularly for the dairy herd.

Greenhouse gas levels set to rise as dairy expansion continues
Stock image

Couple lose their challenge to wind farm being built near their home
Bringing in the turf for winter Williamstown Bog Co. Westmeath. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Peat companies appeal turf cutting exemption decision

European Investment Bank backs first project to encourage Continuous Cover...
Soldiers Hill at Garlow Cross Near Navan. Localman Liam McCarthy looks through the tipped rubbish. Pic: Seamus Farrelly

Calls for illegal dumpers to be named and shamed

Farmers warned felling licences taking a year to process - IFA


Top Stories

Farmer, Paul Brophy holding some broccoli in his field in south Kildare which has been affected by the lack to rain due to the warm weather. Picture: Damien Eagers.

Farmers ‘having to use winter fodder as land is totally parched’
Payments totalling €13.2m are now being reimbursed to eligible farmers. 

97,000 farmers to get €13.2m in Basic Payment refunds

Qatar opens its doors to Irish beef, sheepmeat and poultry
Sean Cleary, Michael John Mullins and Joe Glynn making a cock of hay near Tuam, Co Galway. Photo: Ray Ryan

Heatwave skin cancer warning for farmers
Beechmount farm

Tipperary farm sells for €23,000/ac as auction season gets into full swing
There has been clarification on payments to family members

'Wages paid must be genuinely earned on the farm' - Revenue has new guidelines...
Michael Harrrington, Castletownbere, Co Cork, tagging his Scotch sheep at Kenmare Mart. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Labour savings will compensate for EID scheme costs: Creed