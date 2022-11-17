Large-scale investors 'must be excluded' from increased forestry premiums

All large-scale institutional investment funds “must be excluded” from availing of the increased forestry grant and premium rates under Forestry Programme 2023-2027, a private forestry group has warned.

Although SEEFA says its members are “encouraged” by the Government’s proposed €1.3bn funding injection to significantly boost tree planting premiums by between 46pc and 66pc over an extended 20-year period, the association says, “the rate must not be the same for institutional investors as it is for farmers”.

It comes amid concern that state-owned forestry businesses may form “joint ventures” with outside commercial investors to indirectly claim the premiums – a move private forestry companies fear would “overheat the market” pricing them out of buying new lands for planting.

Speaking to the Farming Independent after lodging a submission to the Department of Agriculture on recommendations for the next programme, Teige Ryan chairman of SEEFA, representing over 80pc of Ireland’s private forestry companies, said: “The forestry premium increases are very welcome especially for farmers and farm families and will hopefully re-engage our farmers in forestry.

“But SEEFA strongly disagree with the forestry grant and premium rates being available to institutional investors, the impact this will have on rural communities will further drive a wedge between rural communities and forestry and be nothing short of a national scandal.

“Such investors ultimately want to invest in forestry that will yield a timber return in 25-30 years’ time, but from an afforestation perspective it will be a game changer if they come in.”

In the submission, SEEFA also call on the Department to ringfence some proposed new funding, which is subject to state-aid approval, to support existing forest owners impacted by ash dieback.

“At the end of the day, Government has now been given a €1.3 billion war chest to go sort out the forestry sector and reach targets, but we firmly believe there should be ample support in that money to support farmers suffering with diseased ash dieback.

“Funds should be used to offer farmers premiums for replacement crops when they take out dead or dying ash, it’s the least farmers deserve,” said Mr Ryan.

Announcing the Government’s major proposed investment in Irish forestry earlier this month Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said: “We are approaching a new and exciting period for forestry in Ireland. The new Forestry Programme will drive a new and brighter future for forestry, for farmers, and for our climate.”