Large-scale investors 'must be excluded' from increased forestry premiums

All large-scale institutional investment funds “must be excluded” from availing of the increased forestry grant and premium rates under Forestry Programme 2023-2027, a private forestry group has warned.

Although SEEFA says its members are “encouraged” by the Government’s proposed €1.3bn funding injection to significantly boost tree planting premiums by between 46pc and 66pc over an extended 20-year period, the association says, “the rate must not be the same for institutional investors as it is for farmers”.

