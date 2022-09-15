Just 1,591ha of new trees planted so far this year

Private forestry representative group SEEFA says the Department-designed licence model “will never be fit to serve the sector”

Just 1,591ha of new trees have been planted so far this year with a significant 3,300 forestry licences still backlogged in the Department of Agriculture’s embattled Forestry Service.

New data, obtained by this publication, shows that 2,520 felling files still await processing, alongside 530 planting files, and 250 licences for forest roads.

It follows the publication of a major new report on the economics of afforestation and management in Ireland, compiled by the University of Galway, which found that if the country had met its planting targets in recent years “it would have allowed for carbon neutral dairy expansion”.

It also comes ahead of the launch of a new Forestry Programme for the period 2023–2027 with changes expected to the duration of premium payments and the rates of grant and premium payments to incentivise farmers to re-engage with the sector.

While the Programme for Government and Climate Action Plan contains an afforestation target of 8,000ha per year, the Department has confirmed that just 1,591ha of new trees were planted up to mid-August.

In a statement a Department spokesperson said: “In summary up to the 12th of August there have been a total of 2,994 licenses issued, including 982 private felling, 1,124 Coillte felling, with 499 roads and 389 afforestation.

“These licences facilitate 2,633ha of afforestation, 207km of roads and over 30,546ha of felling. In the same period the Department received 2,322 applications. 1,591ha have been planted to date.

“There are approximately 3,300 licensing files to be processed including 530 afforestation, 2520 felling (Coillte and private) and 250 forest roads.”

The Department said several external ecologists had been recruited to “focus exclusively” on afforestation to increase output further to meet the target for afforestation licences.

It added that “improved outputs” are expected to come through in quarter three this year, with outputs from Project Woodland “contributing to a better functioning licensing system”.

It continued: “Under Project Woodland, a legislative review of the existing statutory framework for the licensing of forestry activities has been completed by Philip Lee Consultants.

“The report outlines changes in environmental law which have resulted in the increasingly complex regulatory framework that has ultimately led to delays in the issuing of forest licenses in recent years.

“It also makes recommendations which the Department must now fully consider as we continue to reduce the backlog of forestry licence applications.

“DAFM are preparing an action plan for the implementation of the recommendations, with some of the recommendations in hand already.”