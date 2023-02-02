Farming

Joe Barry: Why you should lay your hedges and improve these ‘networks for nature’

This ancient art will thicken your hedges, making them more stock-proof as well as helping wildlife

Beneficial: Hedge-laying ensures the preservation of thick species-rich hedgerows that provide food and shelter for wildlife. Photo: Anna Allen Expand
Cattle graze beside a whitethorn hedge on Aidan Maguire&rsquo;s farm in Antylstown, Navan, Co. Meath. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

Joe Barry

Joe Barry

It is illegal to cut hedges after the end of February. But there is still time to not just cut them where necessary but to also improve their structure and ensure their value to the environment by perhaps laying them.

Many people have never seen a properly laid hedge, but this old practice is regaining popularity as we re-learn its benefits in protecting wildlife and ensuring the healthy life of the hedge.

