Joe Barry: Stop treating forestry like the poor relation of agriculture

There has been an almost total collapse of confidence in the forestry sector. Over the past few years, we have heard many words spoken but there has been little real action from government to back them up.

At the recent National Forestry Conference in Johnstown, Co Meath we were told of the multiple non-wood benefits that forestry bestows on our economy and environment, but it has become increasingly clear that the woodland owner was not the one who benefits.

Minister Pippa Hackett tried hard to be positive with her presentation, citing the need for significantly increased incentives for farmers and land owners but information on what they might be or how soon they might be announced was not available.

Nor could she tell us when the long-awaited new grants and premium rates will be published.

It was a case of defending the indefensible in a situation where premiums are far too short-lived to make broadleaf growing viable and forest owners are badly treated compared with the supports available to mainstream agriculture.

One member of the audience cited the difficulties facing nurseries supplying planting stock, given that no one seems to know when the promised new and increased grants and other supports will become active.

It was pointed out that if an announcement is not made before January, yet another planting season will have been lost.

Minister Hackett accepted that delays and backlogs have greatly affected confidence in the sector.

She also acknowledged the hardship inflicted on the many landowners with ash dieback , with no announcement is imminent to outline the promised aid to that sector.

To those of us with woodland, all those words are just a reminder of how we are stuck in a situation where we have potentially valuable trees that are bringing in no income and our woods in general are suffering from a lack of proper management.

Forestry has always been treated as the poor relative of dairy, beef, tillage and sheep production within the Department of Agriculture, but with its new and essential role in helping meet our greenhouse gas targets, perhaps they will now pay attention and act.

The most telling presentation came from the Irish Timber Growers Association, which highlighted the multiple benefits of woodland to the public at large, pointing out that in most cases, the forest owner receives nothing in return.

Grants are not a source of income and where premium payments exist, they are short-lived in terms of the longevity of the forest.

Once planted owners are caught in a regulatory ‘fly trap’, with entitlements to generate income ceded to a regulator including timber harvest, carbon rights and many other ecosystem services.

Planting licences, road licences and felling licences can all be refused with no compensation.

Imagine if this applied to the growing of cereals, potatoes and other food crops.

Forest owners urgently need financial rewards for providing so many valuable non-wood services such as flood mitigation, carbon sequestration and public leisure.

Perhaps the most important role of wood products is to supply the raw materials needed to turn the construction industry from being a source of greenhouse gases in to a carbon sink.

The potential for more timber framed housing is obvious and must be availed of to help replace concrete, the manufacture of which is a major source of carbon pollution.

There was further mention at the conference of the almost untapped potential for a number of non-timber woodland products such as honey, fungi and venison.

Many years ago, I questioned a forestry consultant on the benefits of attending such conferences. His reply was that perhaps the greatest benefit came during the lunch break when ideas and information were exchanged on a one-to-one basis and you could talk to knowledgeable people who were not normally accessible.

Such gatherings are of immense value in educating those of us who spend most of our time isolated on our farms.

I look forward to attending many more of these conferences, and also the invaluable field days held by the Irish Timber Growers, Pro Silva and others.

Anyone with woodland or thinking about planting should join these groups and attend their enjoyable, informative field days

.

​Joe Barry is a farmer and forester on the Meath/Kildare border