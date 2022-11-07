Farming

Joe Barry

Joe Barry: New forestry proposals can restore confidence in planting

The proposals for the future of Ireland’s forestry strategy have been well received within the industry, especially the fact that funding has been secured to pay for them.

There could well be further alterations, but hopefully they will restore confidence among landowners to plant for the future.

