Joe Barry: New forestry proposals can restore confidence in planting

The proposals for the future of Ireland’s forestry strategy have been well received within the industry, especially the fact that funding has been secured to pay for them.

There could well be further alterations, but hopefully they will restore confidence among landowners to plant for the future.

While many of the proposals focus on increasing the planting of native broadleaves, they also recognise the urgent need to grow more conifers and replace the use of concrete in the building industry with a higher percentage of home-grown timber.

In this regard, two important changes are proposed. The first is the reinstatement of the 20-year premium for farmers who plant. The premium rates are also to be increased, and both these actions should deliver a resurgence of interest in planting conifers along with the required 20pc of broadleaves for diversity and wildlife habitat.

Read More

Then there’s the section on regulation and legislation, where the aim is to make it quicker and easier for public and private landowners to get involved in creating sustainable woodland. That could signal the end of the appalling delays in securing planting approval and felling licences that have destroyed targets in the past.

While premium rates are also to be increased, 20-year premiums are inadequate for anyone growing broadleaves, given the timescale involved in waiting for a financial return from trees such as oak, but on a brighter note, CCF or continuous cover forestry is also included in the proposed grant schemes.

This is most welcome as more woodland owners like myself are now converting to this system of management.

The document covers virtually every aspect of establishing and managing woodland, and is reason to be optimistic about the future of forestry in Ireland. Let us hope words are now converted in to action.

​Joe Barry is a farmer and forester on the Meath/Kildare border.