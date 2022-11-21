Joe Barry: How to make sure your livestock don’t die from sycamore or acorn poisoning

There have been reports recently of an increase in the deaths of horses and ponies as a result of their eating the seeds or ‘helicopters’ from sycamore trees.

Due to their shape, such seeds can travel several hundred metres in windy condition and if horses eat them in sufficient quantities, they can become ill — and in severe cases, death follows.

I have heard of several ponies dying on farms not far from where I live, with the cause identified as sycamore seed poisoning.

A few years ago, a small number of brood mares also died on stud farms in my locality, and this can occur anywhere these trees are growing in the vicinity of paddocks.

The worrying thing is that many bloodstock owners are unaware of the dangers. I have kept horses and ponies for most of my lifetime but it is only in the past decade that I became aware of this threat to their wellbeing.

Perhaps animals became ill and sometimes died in the past without the cause being identified properly.

Such events are relatively rare but vigilance is clearly needed.

The loss of any animal is serious but to lose a valuable brood mare or a beloved child’s pony is something we must try to prevent at all costs.

During the autumn, particularly if grass is scarce, horses are more likely to consume seeds that are lying on the ground.

Also, to prevent the onset or a recurrence of laminitis, ponies are frequently kept on bare ground and this can be a cause of danger if there are sycamore trees in adjoining hedgerows.

A dry autumn seems to be especially risky in that the seeds are then plentiful and more likely to be consumed accidentally.

Atypical myopathy which is sometimes fatal, can occur when a toxin, hypoglycin A, found in sycamore seeds is ingested.

Some years horses will be more at risk due to a biennial increase in the amounts of the toxin contained in the seeds.

This can also occur during warmer summers, possibly due to increased seed production — perhaps climate change is making the problem worse.

Whatever the cause, eating sycamore seeds can be a real threat to a horse’s health so vigilance is needed in checking for their presence in the vicinity of paddocks and perhaps even removing them in certain cases.

With the recent announcement of a host of new schemes for planting trees, the selection of species near grazing land is important, especially in light of the dangers that some of them can pose to livestock.

Oak, the tree most frequently mentioned by anyone promoting the planting of native species, is another that can pose a risk due to the production of tannin or tannic acid in the acorns and leaves.

Acorn poisoning most commonly occurs in sheep but can also affect cattle, horses and goats. There is no specific treatment.

For centuries pigs have grazed happily on acorns in forests — this has been highly prized to fatten them up in the autumn.

But we should be aware of any potential risks to the other vulnerable species. As ever, consult your vet for advice and the best practice when selecting areas for grazing and what tree species to avoid when possible.

Maple, often planted for its wonderful autumn colour, is closely related to sycamore, both being members of the acer family, and should also be noted and assessed if growing near horse paddocks.

Basic common sense is all that is required when checking on the safety of our livestock, and rather than rushing out and conducting a total felling of sycamore, take a sensible approach to what is allowed to graze and where.

It is not difficult to fence areas that appear to be at risk, and maybe some selective felling is appropriate if there is no other option.

I have some wonderful old sycamore growing around my farm and have no intention of felling them, but I now know to avoid grazing horses in their vicinity in the autumn, especially if grass is scarce.

Joe Barry is a farmer and forester on the Meath-Kildare border