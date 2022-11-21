Farming

Farming

Joe Barry: How to make sure your livestock don’t die from sycamore or acorn poisoning

Eating too many ‘helicopter’ seeds can be fatal for horses, while acorns harm sheep and cattle – so fence, plant and fell your trees accordingly

Danger lurking: A mature sycamore in a field - the seeds can be highly toxic to horses and other livestock. Photos: Getty Expand
Danger lurking: A mature sycamore in a field - the seeds can be highly toxic to horses and other livestock. Photos: Getty

Joe Barry

There have been reports recently of an increase in the deaths of horses and ponies as a result of their eating the seeds or ‘helicopters’ from sycamore trees.

Due to their shape, such seeds can travel several hundred metres in windy condition and if horses eat them in sufficient quantities, they can become ill — and in severe cases, death follows.

