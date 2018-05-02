'It is extremely worrying' - UK only realistic market for trees

Coillte CEO Fergal Leamy told Commissioner Phil Hogan and delegates at the recent Timber Industry Brexit Forum in Dublin that since Ireland exports almost 80pc of its output to the UK and isn't suited to other markets, it's important that Ireland approaches Brexit in a solution-based manner.

"We have 40,000 truck movements between Ireland and the UK each year and in the context of Brexit that's very important.

"It's not a case of pivoting towards other markets because the product we produce is ideally suited towards UK and Irish markets and the potential for markets outside UK and Ireland is very limited. Most of the risk is yet to come in terms of trading difficulties that we might see in the next while if we don't address this in a positive frame of mind," he said.