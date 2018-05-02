Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 2 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'It is extremely worrying' - UK only realistic market for trees

Over half of Irish sawmills’ output is exported
Over half of Irish sawmills’ output is exported

Claire Fox

THE Irish timber industry has to make itself Brexit proof as diversifying into markets other than the UK is not a realistic option.

Coillte CEO Fergal Leamy told Commissioner Phil Hogan and delegates at the recent Timber Industry Brexit Forum in Dublin that since Ireland exports almost 80pc of its output to the UK and isn't suited to other markets, it's important that Ireland approaches Brexit in a solution-based manner.

"We have 40,000 truck movements between Ireland and the UK each year and in the context of Brexit that's very important.

"It's not a case of pivoting towards other markets because the product we produce is ideally suited towards UK and Irish markets and the potential for markets outside UK and Ireland is very limited. Most of the risk is yet to come in terms of trading difficulties that we might see in the next while if we don't address this in a positive frame of mind," he said.

Mr Leamy added that Irish forestry provides more jobs than Facebook, PayPal and Linkedin combined in Ireland and that it's important that these jobs are protected as it is rural- based employment.

Members of the forum presented Commissioner Hogan with a number of recommendations to help protect the timber industry.

Some of the recommendations included sending Irish officials to Norway and Sweden to see how their cross-border trade works and allowing for interchangeable customs officials.

John Murray of Murray Timber Group welcomed the recommendations as he said he is "extremely worried" that Brexit will bring about market failure as seen in 2008 when the construction crash in Ireland collapsed the timber market here.

Also Read

"We wouldn't like to see that situation again where we had genuine market failure... It is extremely worrying. We have great concerns as we're wholly dependent on UK access. I do think the obstacles will be overcome though," he said.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

The dead sheep found in a black bag dumped in the river

Illegal dumping of animals now posing disease risks
A bee hovers near a peach flower that bloomed early in Ain Jdedah village in Mount Lebanon March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi/File Photo

EU nations back ban on insecticides to protect honey bees
Field margins that are allowed to flower and form a dense vegetation provide a habitat for flowering plants, as well as cover and food for farmland wildlife such as birds and bumblebees.

New project to reward farmers with biodiversity habitat plans
Ireland's European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Farmers urged to tackle climate change in battle for CAP funding
Bee populations are suffering for a variety of reasons

Why the bee population has been hit by 'serious losses' since January
45 red deer were culled in Killarney National Park last year.

Call for major cull as deer causing havoc - Farmers and property owners say...
File photo

Experts warn Kiwi invader feasting on farming ecosystem could potentially...


Top Stories

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photo: PA

Farmers heap pressure on Leo as they face 5pc cut to subsidies
Lambs under 12 months of age moving directly to slaughter from the holding of birth will be required to be identified with a single electronic tag. Photo: Ray Ryan

Electronic sheep tagging to become mandatory - with one-off €50 support to...
Gabriel D'Arcy, chief exec of Lacpatrick. Photo/Paul McErlane

Darragh McCullough: Shareholders' anger as suitors line up to claim LacPatrick...
Glanbia Wexford. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Glanbia announces €60m support package for members
Farmers face a 5pc cut to farm subsidies. Photo: Stock image

Farmers face 5pc cuts as EU announces new budget proposals

Auctioneers report entitlements being sold for three times their value
Henry Savage from Cullyhanna with some of his Limousin beef cattle

The sale of my prized bull made page three of The Sun newspaper just a few years...