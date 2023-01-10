Investment fund could ‘price farmers out’ of land market

The launch of a giant State-backed forestry investment fund could increase competition for land and price farmers out of the market, farm leaders have warned.

The fund, which aims to drive returns for investors through the growth and sale of 12,000ha of timber, will also facilitate access to hundreds of millions of euro in Department of Agriculture forestry subsidies over the next 15 years.

However, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has now been urged to torpedo Coillte’s decision to team up with fund manager Gresham House on the back of growing concern among the farming community.

Last week, the British money manager — and largest investor in commercial forestry in the UK, and which already has around 4,000ha of forestry assets in Ireland — confirmed that it had established a €200m fund that will provide capital to Irish and international investors to create new, and acquire existing, forests across the country.

It said the Irish Strategic Forestry Fund has already attracted €35m from Irish investors, including a €25m “cornerstone investment” from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) — Ireland’s sovereign development fund.

Read More

The forests developed through the initiative will be managed by Coillte as part of its overall forest estate, yet the lands will be owned by the fund.

With regards to the Government’s new Forestry Programme, the fund will be able to receive a once-off establishment grant for the 12,000ha of at least €46m plus a total premium payment of at least €134m over 15 years.

It will further profit from the sale of subsequent timber stocks.

In response to the move, Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice warned it could put “an inflated bubble” into the country’s land market.

“The bulk of this will be done in the west, northwest, southwest and midlands; and it’s going to put ferocious

pressure on family farms,” he said. “As I stated years ago, they are trying to make a theme park out of a lot of these areas.

“If the Minister sat down with representatives of farmer organisations, I believe the farmers would solve the problem without putting an inflated bubble into the land market, which will cause major problems and have a knock-on effect throughout the country.

“The Minister needs to intervene and stop this straight away, end of story. Coillte is semi-State and the Minister at any point can intervene.”

IFA Farm Forestry chair Jason Fleming said farmers “are very concerned” about the announcement.

“With already strong demand in the agricultural land market and limited supply, the new fund is likely to further increase the competition for land, which will result in more farmers being priced out of the market and unable to expand operations to future-proof their businesses,” he said.

ICMSA President Pat McCormack said his association “does not support” the idea of foreign investment companies competing against Irish family farms for Irish land, while INHFA president Vincent Roddy said, “it is our view that those who own Irish land should live in the country and pay taxes in the country”.

In a statement to the Farming Independent a spokesperson for Gresham House said: “The fund is open to acquiring land that is suitable for forestry from farmers and other private landowners who wish to sell to it at market rates, irrespective of their location.”

Asked what type of trees will be planted as part of the project, the spokesperson replied: “Species selection will be dictated by site conditions but will comprise the main species grown in Ireland, including conifers (Sitka spruce, Norway spruce, Douglas fir) and broadleaves (alder, birch, oak).

“The focus of the fund is to deliver long term sustainable timber supplies to the Irish timber markets.”

While the firm refused to disclose its target rate of return per hectare, the spokesperson added: “We have no plans to acquire more than our target of approximately 12,000ha”.

Asked who will own the forestry carbon credits sequestered from the initiative, the spokesperson replied: “New planting of forests and any resulting carbon sequestration benefits should allow the partnership to contribute to Ireland’s Climate Action Plan. Ireland has not yet finalised the design of a carbon credit scheme for forestry and therefore there are no carbon credits to own presently.”

Minister Charlie McConalogue, and Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, Pippa Hackett, did not respond to queries.