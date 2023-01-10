Farming

Investment fund could ‘price farmers out’ of land market

Ministers silent as farm orgs fear entry of State-backed UK fund could create ‘inflated land bubble’

The emergence of the investment fund into the market may lead to an increase in land prices. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

The launch of a giant State-backed forestry investment fund could increase competition for land and price farmers out of the market, farm leaders have warned.

The fund, which aims to drive returns for investors through the growth and sale of 12,000ha of timber, will also facilitate access to hundreds of millions of euro in Department of Agriculture forestry subsidies over the next 15 years.

