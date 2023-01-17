Inside Coillte’s controversial forestry deal that has sparked uproar in rural Ireland

A new team-up between Coillte and a British asset manager to increase forest cover in Ireland has sent shockwaves throughout the agriculture sector and farming community.

Though the State forestry business began a process of selecting a partner to attract third-party investment into Irish forestry in the summer of 2020 — a move deemed necessary for Ireland to meet its climate action goals as Coillte can’t directly access taxpayer-funded grants and premiums for planting — a major rural backlash has now engulfed that decision.

After years of failing to meet Government tree planting commitments due to ongoing crises with forestry licensing, farmers and foresters say they thought they had seen it all until a big announcement came on Friday, January 6:

“Gresham House launches Irish forestry fund with Coillte and Irish Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) to drive afforestation in Ireland.”

The ‘Irish Strategic Forestry Fund’ aims to acquire 12,000ha of forestry ground (planted and unplanted) across the country by providing up to €200m in capital from Irish and international investors — including €25m from ISIF, which is Ireland’s sovereign development fund.

Gresham House confirmed in recent days that 3,000-4,000ha of the fund’s overall portfolio is expected to be bare land; the remaining (c8,000ha) will be existing forests.

A piece in last week’s edition incorrectly stated the Irish Strategic Forestry Fund would be able to receive at least €180m over 15 years in grants and premium payments. The actual figure is expected to be 25-33pc of that figure.

This means the fund could access grant and premium revenues of up to €60m via new rates available under the Government’s €1.3bn Forestry Programme to afforest a potential 4,000ha of bare land.

The fund has confirmed that it intends to plant conifers (Sitka spruce, Norway spruce, Douglas fir) and broadleaves (alder, birch, and oak).

The fund is understood to have already bought around 1,100ac of existing forested land in Castlewaller, Co Tipperary, for some €5.5m as part of the agreement with Coillte — which is tasked with sourcing, planting, and managing the new forests, while the fund will own the land.

Asked for confirmation on the specific development in Tipperary, and whether the ground was purchased from a farmer or private landowner, a spokesperson for Gresham House said: “The fund is actively making offers and closing transactions on behalf of its investors.

“The fund is buying land (both existing forestry and unplanted land) from private landowners who wish to sell to it at market rates (both farmers and other private landowners).”

Nevertheless, Coillte’s decision to pursue this initial arrangement with Gresham House — the largest investor in commercial forestry in the UK and with an office in Dublin — has created significant angst among farm organisations, forest owners, private forestry companies, and agricultural consultants.

They now seriously question how Coillte intends to achieve its broader target to plant 100,000ha of new forests nationwide by 2030 as a key climate mitigation strategy claiming ramifications for the rural economy.

​In a joint statement, IFA, Western Forestry Co-op, Irish Forest Owners, SEEFA, Forest Owners Co-operative Society, the Agricultural Consultants Association, Association of Irish Forestry Consultants, and Limerick and Tipperary Woodland Owners say they “strongly oppose” Coillte’s proposed direction of travel for increasing Irish forest cover from 11pc to 18pc.

“The recent announcement by Coillte that it has joined forces with a major foreign investment house to establish a fund to acquire 12,000ha forests and bare land is strongly opposed by the majority of the main organisations in the agriculture and forest sector,” the statement said.

“This is the first step in Coillte’s strategic vision to act as an agent on behalf of foreign and national investment funds to transition 100,000ha of Irish farmland out of local farm ownership for afforestation by funds.

“We do not support it. The most saddening part is that this venture is being enabled by the Irish taxpayer to the tune of €2.1bn — that is €2.1bn of Irish taxpayers’ money paid in forestry grants and premiums to investment funds to purchase 100,000ha of our sovereign Irish farmland to establish forests.

“The Irish taxpayer will be paying for the sale of rural Ireland to investment funds.

“This will not add to the local community or the local economy, and will have a negative social impact through rural depopulation by encouraging investment funds to compete for land, thus disadvantaging existing local, new entrant and young farmers.

“And any income (forestry premiums, carbon value, profit) will not be spent in the local community or local economy as it would be if farm families or local people afforested these lands.

“We believe this is Government policy to meet afforestation targets at any cost. It is likely to be counterproductive.”

The group suggests the following solutions: no premium or grant for investment funds; that the ISIF invest directly in Coillte to create new forests; that Coillte invest their Government dividend (€30m in 2021) in creating new forests; fixing the licensing process; and supporting ash dieback forest owners.

The group says the investment fund will “access Irish taxpayers’ money in the form of forestry grants and premiums that were always heretofore intended for farmers”.

“Concerns are now being raised as to why the Department was adamant to keep the non-farmer rate of premium at such a high level, which benefits Coillte through its partnership with foreign and national investment funds.

“We believe a situation where rural Ireland is being sold off must be avoided. If the Minister and DAFM fixed the licensing crisis, committed to timelines, and treated existing forest owners, such as those with ash dieback, with empathy and respect, then afforestation levels would increase.

“We implore the Government to step in and we call on all the people of Ireland and all our elected representatives to support this.”

Coillte told the Farming Independent it first put out an expression of interest to investment funds around Europe to select a strategic partner for what would become its initiative with Gresham House in July 2020.

In response to queries a spokesperson for Coillte said: “In July 2020 Coillte commenced a process, run by an independent financial advisor, to select a strategic partner with whom to develop a new initiative that would promote new afforestation in Ireland.

“Gresham House Asset Management was selected as a partner for this initiative following a thorough selection process.

“The process included a detailed due diligence of potential partners. Gresham House was the outright successful participant, scoring highly based on their extensive experience of managing similar forestry funds internationally along with their ability to access capital that would fit with the planned commercial and strategic objectives of the Fund.”

The spokesperson said Coillte “has a desire to invest its own capital in the fund”, adding: “Any investment will be subject to shareholder consent and we are in discussions with our shareholders about this.

“However, the scale of the investment that Coillte can make will not be adequate to deliver the significant increase required in afforestation for Ireland to meet its climate action goals.

“Therefore, it is critical that we work with the Irish Strategic Forestry Fund to attract additional third-party capital — from responsible long-term investors — and are delighted that ISIF is the cornerstone investor.”

The spokesperson said Coillte “has no intention” to sell its greenfield sites into the fund and contends its entry into the market “will not drive up land prices”.

​“No, Coillte is not selling land to the fund, nor does it have any intention to do so. The fund is open to acquiring land that is suitable for forestry, from farmers and other private landowners who wish to sell to it at market rates.

“When fully deployed the fund will represent a portfolio of 12,000ha — 3,000-4,000ha of which will be new land, and this is expected to be acquired over a period of five years.

“We do not believe that the scale at which the fund will be active will have an effect on overall land prices in Ireland. It is not our intention to drive up the price of land, and it is not in our interests to do that.

“The fund is designed to generate profits from the business of forestry and timber production. It will be long term in nature and will generate secure, low-risk, long-term returns for its investors.

“Therefore, this fund will be attractive to investors, for example pension funds, who value ESG benefits, not just financial returns.

“The fund is designed to deliver important national and societal benefits — growth in jobs, increased recreational spaces and to support the national climate change agenda.”

Tánaiste expresses reservations over tie-up as opposition TDs slam ‘land grab’

Opposition TDs have denounced Coillte’s tie-up with UK asset manager Gresham House as “a land grab”.

Although already agreed, without approval needed from the Department of Agriculture nor the Ministers based there, calls have mounted for the development to be stopped amid escalating objections from farmers.

Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin even intervened, telling businessplus.ie: “I think there is room to look at an alternative, another model as well, where the State owns the land. We have a lot of funding that we could potentially use differently.”

That followed Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue’s tacit backing of the move at IFA’s Climate Summit in Cork, telling the Farming Independent:

“For Coillte to be able to plant any new forestry, for it to be economically viable for them, they have to be in a position to actually draw premiums.”

Mr McConalogue, alongside the Minister with responsibility for forestry Pippa Hackett, will meet Coillte to discuss the developing situation on Thursday.

Independent Sligo-Leitrim TD Marian Harkin claimed the introduction of the investment fund “will drive more and more farmers off marginal land, particularly in the north-west, west, southwest and parts of the midlands.

“This land grab, financed by very significant grant aid and Single Farm Payments where there are entitlements on the land, will push prices way beyond the reach of active local farmers,” the deputy said.

Sinn Féin agriculture spokesperson Matt Carthy urged Mr McConalogue “to instruct Coillte to stall the venture at least until there has been adequate Dáil engagement on the proposal and until all stakeholders have had an opportunity to have their concerns addressed”.

Labour agriculture spokesperson Alan Kelly said: “If EU rules are a problem here blocking Coillte from planting more forests and receiving available grants, then the Minister should be pushing in Brussels for this to be changed so that the State can be a leader in forestry rather than outsourcing the profits to investors.”

Cahill ‘questions accuracy’ of info Coillte gave Agriculture Committee

Agriculture Committee chairman Jackie Cahill has “questioned the accuracy” of previous information provided by Coillte on potential plans to partner with Gresham House.

On December 12, committee members repeatedly asked Coillte CEO Imelda Hurley and managing director Mark Carlin to respond to reports that the State forestry business intended to partner with the UK asset manager to drive investment in commercial forestry.

Although they did not deny a looming alliance with the money manager, Ms Hurley said “we are at advanced stages of engagement in terms of that fund (on productive forestry), but there is further to go, and because it involves third parties, I’m not in a position to say the third parties that are involved.”

Less than four weeks later, Coillte and Gresham House announced their official partnership to acquire/manage 12,000ha of planted and non-planted land with foreign and Irish investors backed by hefty Department of Agriculture grants and premia.

Reflecting on last month’s hearing, Deputy Cahill said: “To be fair to the Agriculture Committee we gave a fairly detailed cross examination as to where Coillte was going and their future policies.

“It was clearly said to us that there were ongoing negotiations with a third party, that they hadn’t reached conclusion, and that they were a good bit from being concluded.

“But the reality is a few weeks later the partnership with Gresham House was announced, so you would question the accuracy of what we were told at committee as to where the negotiations were at between Coillte and Gresham House.

“We will be having a private meeting this week where this will be discussed, I’ve had emails from a few members of committee who are raising these same questions themselves so this will be discussed, and we will decide then how we will proceed.”