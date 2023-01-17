Farming

Inside Coillte’s controversial forestry deal that has sparked uproar in rural Ireland

Coillte insist their partnership with a UK-based investment fund is key to meeting Ireland’s climate targets but farmers fear they will be priced out of the land market – and detractors claim it will harm the rural economy and damage confidence in forestry

Concerns: Farmers fear this Gresham House deal is a first step in Coillte developing more commercial forests through partnerships with investment funds reliant on grants and premiums from the Department of Agriculture. Photo: Roger Jones Expand
Micheál Martin in The Indo Daily podcast's studio. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Jackie Cahill Expand

Claire Mc Cormack

A new team-up between Coillte and a British asset manager to increase forest cover in Ireland has sent shockwaves throughout the agriculture sector and farming community.

Though the State forestry business began a process of selecting a partner to attract third-party investment into Irish forestry in the summer of 2020 — a move deemed necessary for Ireland to meet its climate action goals as Coillte can’t directly access taxpayer-funded grants and premiums for planting — a major rural backlash has now engulfed that decision.

