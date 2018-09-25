Information events for neighbourhood woodland amenities - grants of €9,000/ha available

A series of nationwide events have been announced to promote the Department of Agriculture's NeighbourWood Scheme, which has grants of up to €8,800/ha available to develop woodland amenities.

The NeighbourWood Scheme provides funding towards the creation of new neighbourwoods on open ‘greenfield’ sites; the silvicultural enhancement and improvement of existing woodlands and funding towards the installation and/or upgrade of recreational facilities within woodland areas submitted under NBR Establishment or NBR Enhancement.

The scheme is subject to a limit of 12ha and offers funding of up to 85pc of eligible costs (exclusive of VAT).

The maximum available grant for NBR Establishment and NBR enhancment is €5,000 / ha (plus an additional fencing allowance, as under the Afforestation Scheme). Furthermore, a maximum grant of €3,800/ha is available for NBR Facilities.

Andrew Doyle Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine (DAFM), has announced that three NeighbourWood Scheme information events are being held on:

· September 27, 2018 in Balla, Co. Mayo,

· October 16, in Dunmore East, Co Waterford,

· Thursday November 15, in Ballyseedy Woods near Tralee, Co. Kerry.