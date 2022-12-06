Incentivising farmers to protect our cleanest rivers

Reversing the deterioration of Ireland’s most pristine waters that are under pressure from agriculture is “definitely doable” and may provide “a new market” for farmers.

That’s the view of the head of a major national project on protecting high-status catchments.

Anne Goggin, manager of the €20m Waters of Life project, funded by the EU and Ireland, says “there is enough evidence” from similar EU Life Integrated Projects (including the Pearl Mussel Project) to suggest that “when the right solution is applied in the right location” these small, mainly upland streams “can be restored and enhanced”.

It comes as pressure mounts on Member States to achieve a minimum of “good status” for all water bodies by 2027 and “no deterioration” on river bodies that have recently held a “high status” objective as required under the EU’s Water Framework Directive.

But with just 138 of Ireland’s 319 high status waters achieving the top rank on a consistent basis, Ms Goggin, alongside experts at Department of Housing, Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, Teagasc, EPA, Local Authorities Water Programme, and Coillte, is set to raise the bar at six demonstration catchments spread across the country.

Five of the catchments — the Avonmore, Co Wicklow; the Awbeg, Co Cork; the Graney, Co Clare; the Islands on the Galway-Roscommon border; and the Shournagh, Co Cork — have been identified as “at risk” of failing to meet the high-status objective set out for them under the River Basin Management Plan for Ireland 2022-2027.

The sixth catchment, the Sheen in Co Kerry, which has consistently achieved high status for many years, will act as a “control catchment” to better understand how high-status waters can be maintained over time.

Expand Close Anne and her colleagues Paul Duffy and Paul O'Callaghan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Anne and her colleagues Paul Duffy and Paul O'Callaghan

After identifying the individual issues driving status decline in these catchments, a key follow-up for the long-term project, which will run until 2028, is to implement locally tailored “best practice” measures.

For farmers in the demonstration catchments, this will mean the establishment of a voluntary pilot results-based payment scheme that will link payments to the environmental quality of their farm (both private and commonage), resulting in a higher payment level calculated via a whole-farm assessment.

Read More

Though still at a very early stage, with limited information on payment rates, some features expected to determine the environmental quality of a farm include farmyard management, nutrient balance, and condition/management of watercourses with the aim of “creating a new market for the environmental services landowners provide through their land management”.

Speaking to the Farming Independent Ms Goggin said: “The overall objective of the Waters of Life Integrated Project is to support the implementation of measures to protect and enhance our high-status waters and to reverse the ongoing decline we’ve seen over a number of years.

“Although we still have probably the most high-status water bodies in the EU, our aim is to identify the causes of the deterioration by characterising the catchments in three dimensions — geology, soil typography and land use — to see what is driving this drop in status.

“Then we will be designing measures to address that across all sectors that are seen to be impacting and by working with local farming communities to develop a results-based payment scheme.”

While the project, which has been hampered by delays due to Covid-19, is still at the planning phase, fresh desk studies on the catchments have already thrown up some interesting findings.

Ms Goggin said: “The Avonmore is an upland catchment where there is forestry and worked-out peat areas, so the main pressures identified include bank erosion — deer may be an issue — and acidification in one of the streams.

“These pressures are bringing the status down and impacting on the biology — basically the communities of worms, molluscs, all kinds of creepy crawlies that inhabit the riverbed, with species of fly quite sensitive to pollution absent from the site.

“So the measures on the Avonmore will probably focus on forestry, with a secondary focus on agricultural practices on the commonages there, and there’s some indications domestic wastewater might be a pressure in parts too.”

Ms Goggin said the initial results from the Shournagh, a tributary of the River Lee in a dairy catchment near Tower, Co Cork, have also proved compelling.

“For the Shournagh to be free-draining and in a dairy region is quite unusual in terms of a high status objective water body,” she said.

“The key issue is nutrients — very high levels of both phosphorus and nitrates. Again it’s unusual to have phosphorus as an issue in a free-draining catchment, but it’s because of the geology and soil types in the area.

Expand Close Paul O'Callaghan, blue dot scientist at the Waters of Life programme, testing the quality of the water in the Awbeg / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paul O'Callaghan, blue dot scientist at the Waters of Life programme, testing the quality of the water in the Awbeg

​“While the catchment is achieving its high status from a biological point of view, it’s failing on the nutrients, so that’s what we’ll be trying to work on there.

“It is a dairy area so it provides a great opportunity for farmers because quite often agri-environmental schemes aren’t focused on dairy, they tend to be more attractive to less intensive farms such as beef and suckler herds.

“So it will be really interesting to work with the farmers in the area to meet their needs and attempt to meet the needs of the water courses in the area.”

With regards to the Islands catchment, located in a primarily beef region along the Galway-Roscommon border, Ms Goggin said: “It is not achieving its high status now, it’s at good status.

“It’s more poorly drained, more peaty soils, so the nutrients tend to be pretty good, but sedimentation is a real issue emerging in that catchment. We think urban wastewater is a problem too, plus agricultural pressures higher up in the catchment.”

Ms Goggin said the main pressures emerging at the Awbeg (Kilbrin) in Co Cork are livestock farming, tillage farming and several small wastewater treatment plants; while “legacy forestry” is one of the main problems for the Graney catchment on the Clare-Galway border.

“The Graney has had a significant amount of forestry, with more activity planned over the life of our project so we will be dealing with all the pressures that we find there when we start investigating in detail, she said.”

Field work monitoring is also ongoing on the Sheen, the long-term high status water catchment which rises in the Caha and Knockboy mountains of south Kerry and flows towards the Kenmare River, with efforts underway to inform the local communities of the importance of protecting this pristine feature.

Asked about the next steps of the project, Ms Goggin said they will be looking to work with the local farmers to develop the results-based payment scheme which they intend to roll out.

“We held introductory meetings in September and October. There was a lot of positivity towards the project and the farmers were very engaged, interested and receptive to what we are doing,” she said.

“We had lots of questions and very little negativity. The important thing was that farmers realised this is purely voluntary, we have no role in enforcement or compliance checking… this is purely a voluntary programme to help us look at what can be done to protect and restore these water bodies.

“We want the project’s farmers to feel they’ve had an input into the scheme.

“Waters of Life is an integrated project that ultimately aims to influence policy, so we hope that, if our results based payment scheme proves successful in protecting and enhancing these high-status objective water bodies, the elements of it that work will inform the next agri-environmental measure under the CAP.

“Achieving consistent high status on our water bodies is definitely doable, we have evidence to support that view, so I’m very optimistic about the future of this project.”

Did abolition of milk quotas contribute to decline in water quality, project could ask

Ireland has more high-status-objective water bodies than most other countries in the European Union, according to Anne Goggin.

“We’re pretty good, we have more high-status-objective water bodies than most member states, other than maybe Austria,” says the Department of Housing official.

“But about half of our surface waters are in less than good status, which isn’t great, but again we compare relatively favourably to other EU countries and that is encouraging.

“There definitely is a growing awareness of the importance of these issues, even to protect our agricultural produce so that it is seen as a green product.”

Asked if the available data suggests that the abolition of milk quotas in 2015 has had a negative impact on the status of the country’s pristine waters in some catchments, Ms Goggin replies: “I suppose the water quality was improving up to about 2010, it plateaued and there has been some decline.

“So whether correlation is causation is a question I suppose we need to look at.”

Following the success of the voluntary-based Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP) and Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO), Ms Goggin believes incentivising farmers to protect high status waters poses significant promise.

Expand Close Anne believes incentivising farmers to protect high status waters poses significant promise / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Anne believes incentivising farmers to protect high status waters poses significant promise

“Under ASSAP and LAWPRO all measures undertaken in priority areas for action — and there were a lot of measures — were done voluntarily by the farming community,” she said.

“There was no payment, no incentive, other than the problem was explained to them, the solutions laid out and they were asked to implement them.

“What was found was that the rate of improvement in water bodies within those areas of action was greater than outside, so that’s really promising and a real example of best practice.

“So I think the fact that we will be able to compensate farmers and incentivise farmers through a results-based payment scheme under the Waters of Life Integrated Project will strengthen our hand in building on the achievements of LAWPRO and ASSAP.”