'I'm replacing the Sitka Spruce that fall with apple trees'

It's a long way from Somerset to Clare and from sales and advertising to organic poultry farming, but the journey has been a fulfilling experience for Mark Wilson-Pierce.

The 61-year-old sold up his advertising business after he met his late wife Margot Wilson, who worked as a make-up artist with RTÉ on programmes such as 'Ballykissangel' in the 1990s and films including 'Braveheart'.

They met on the Greek island of Skyros - and Mark proposed within five days.

A few years later, in 2003 the couple were back in Ireland and soon buying the 33-acre Rathlir farm near Kilrush and raising their two daughters Síofra (now 13) and Phoebe (11) on what was a suckler enterprise with some 15 acres of forestry.

The first thing Mark decided to do was to "green up" and go into organic farming on the meadow side of the farm.

He reared turkeys from August to Christmas each year for local markets, then ducks and more recently chickens, but the mainstay of the enterprise was the organic eggs, which are now sold under the Rathlir brand through Supervalu and other retail outlets throughout Clare, Limerick and Kerry.

The late calling to farming for a couple with no background whatsoever in the sector didn't faze them.

That's not to say Mark's time running the enterprise has not been without its bureaucratic headaches.