Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 1 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'I thought I could depend on them': Coillte admits to harvesting timber from farmers land but not paying them

The company admitted taking trees out of some farmers lands but not paying them.
The company admitted taking trees out of some farmers lands but not paying them.
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

State forestry company Coillte has admitted to harvesting timber from some farmer’s forests without paying.

The issue arose in relation to a number of the company’s farm partners whose crops matured at a faster rate than expected.

Farmers were due to get annual payments after 20 years from thinning, a process which sees weaker and poorer quality trees removed to improve the future value of the timber.

However, speaking to RTE Radio this morning Gerald Murphy, Managing Director of Coillte Forestry said some crops were highly productive and were thinned earlier

“We went in earlier it was well maintained and managed. But there was a disconnect between that and the payment system. We are working very hard to rectify the situation,” he said.

One landowner 73-year-old Noel Copley told RTE that over 4,000t of timber has been taken out of his forest, but he has received no payment.

Another landowner Gerry Queenan from Roscommon said the reason he went into partnership with Coillte was because he thought he could "depend on them and that everything could be done right".

He says there is no maintenance or correspondence from Coillte.

Also Read

“We have looked at the spirit of it and what we are going to do is actually pay out the annual payment

“He will be paid an annual payment starting in the next couple of weeks. He will be paid on an annual basis over the next 10-15 years depending on the lifetime of the forest.

“In terms of the context, we have over 630 partners. In most cases, they are paid on time in terms of the annual payment.

“We have had a very small number of cases were because it was a highly productive crop. The thinning started earlier before the payments were due to start,” Murphy said.

He added that one of the reasons Coillte went into farm partnerships was to encourage greater participation with afforestation.

“The feeling that forestry is a long-term venture. It takes 30-40 years but providing them with security in terms of an annual payment gave them a lot of reinsurance to invest in forestry, he said.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Stock Picture (RSPB/PA)

Calls for farmers with Hen Harrier land to be compensated to avoid land...
Stock image

Ireland could be fine €12k/day until assessment of a Galway wind farm...
Guest Speaker, school teacher and community activist Edwina Guckian with Mary Rooney and Bridget Murphy (INHFA) at the Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association, Forestry Conference. Photo Brian Farrell

Growth of forestry is impacting on people’s mental heath - former Leitrim rose
Blaze alert: A fire rages out of control near the iconic Gougane Barra church in Co Cork Photo: John Delea

Minister says Department is not ‘specifically’ seeking affidavits from...
Little Skye, who was barely six weeks old, was found on the beach near Aughris Head

Dumping ground: Dogs and cats alive in bags, 1,000 tyres tipped in field,...
Stock image

'National guidelines needed for solar farm projects'
Ferrying neighbours through the floods at Mukanagh, Athlone in 2015. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Can agriculture and the climate fix their 'unhappy marriage' in 2018?


Top Stories

The 17ac holding at Ballynabola is located 10km from New Ross

Wexford tillage farms guided at €10,000/ac
Half the factories held firm at last week's quotes

Supplies are tightening as hogget quotes rise 5-10c/kg
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Dairy co-ops warned against making knee-jerk reactions
Stock picture

Factories set to trial new beef grading technology
'Expansion does come with the challenge of sustainability'

Wake-up call required to avoid a 'dirty dairy' scenario
Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Why the GAA bought a 700k farm
Irish home-grown grain must be marketed in a more

Grain producers urged to target distillers in 'premium' push