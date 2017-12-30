'I have no regrets about planting forestry' - 70-cow dairy farmer

Donal McCarthy is a progressive dairy farmer based in scenic Ballydehob in West Cork. His overall holding is almost 103 hectares.

Donal McCarthy is a progressive dairy farmer based in scenic Ballydehob in West Cork. His overall holding is almost 103 hectares.

Donal's dairy enterprise is concentrated on a fertile platform of 27ha surrounding the farmyard, sustaining a herd of 70 dairy cows.

The remaining land is located in out-farms. Donal was one of the earliest farmers to join REPS over 23 years ago. He is also currently in GLAS. In 2009, Donal considered what to do with 11ha of marginal land located 13km from the main farm. Knowledge is the key to informed decision making for Donal.

He considered the location of this land, the cost of reclaiming land with heavy soils and the subsequent returns from farming. Donal researched various options. The benefits of forestry became evident. The land is close to existing productive forestry. Afforestation grants would cover planting costs.